DNS Service Market - Global Forecast to 2022

This research forecasts the Domain Name System (DNS) service market to grow from USD 238.9 Million in 2017 to USD 438.8 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the DNS service market are increasing realization of safeguarding websites from Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, and low cost associated with DNS service.

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast DNS service market size based on DNS servers, deployment types, organization sizes, industry verticals, and regions. Among DNS servers, the secondary DNS server segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the widespread adoption of DNS service by enterprises and service providers, as the secondary DNS server acts as a backup, in case of DNS outage or server breakdown.

Cloud deployment is expected to be a faster growing deployment type in this market, as it is being increasingly accepted by various enterprises, because of its easy, flexible, affordable, and scalable feature. Moreover, the installation and maintenance cost of cloud-based services is less than that of on-premises services.

Among the industry vertical segment, the retail and eCommerce industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as this industry vertical cannot afford a DNS outage, due to the involvement of the online shopping experience, which could cost retail stakeholders a huge loss in terms of revenue and customer satisfaction.

The DNS service market is segmented into 5 major regions, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as most of enterprises in this region have already deployed DNS service, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

However, the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the market. This is because of the presence of diverse internet subscribers in many of the APAC countries, advancement of industry verticals, and the increasing deployment of data center and cloud infrastructure in this region.

Increasing online presence of businesses on the web world is fueling the growth of the DNS service market during the forecast period. However, the availability of free DNS services may act as a major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

Major vendors in the DNS service market include Cloudflare (US), AWS (US), VeriSign (US), Oracle (US), Akamai Technologies (US), Google (US), IBM (US), NS1 (US), Microsoft (US), Neustar (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), and DNS Made Easy (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In The Managed Dns Services Market

4.2 Managed Dns Services Market, Market Share Of Top 4 Industry Verticals And Regions, 2017

4.3 Market Investment Scenario

4.4 Managed Dns Services Market, By Cloud Deployment Model



5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Emphasis On Safeguarding The Websites From Ddos Attacks

5.2.1.2 Low Cost Associated With Managed Dns Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability Of Free Dns Service Providers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Online Presence Of Businesses On The Web World

5.2.3.2 Growing Ubiquity Of Internet Usage

5.2.3.3 Growing Era Of Ipv6

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dns Server Outages

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Awareness

5.3 Architecture



6. Managed Dns Services Market, By Dns Server

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Primary Dns Server

6.3 Secondary Dns Server



7. Managed Dns Services Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Public Cloud

7.2.2 Private Cloud

7.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8. Managed Dns Services Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises



9. Managed Dns Services Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

9.3 Telecom And It

9.4 Media And Entertainment

9.5 Retail And Ecommerce

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Government

9.8 Education

9.9 Others



10. Managed Dns Services Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East And Africa

10.6 Latin America



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Prominent Players Operating In The Managed Dns Services Market

11.3 Competitive Situations And Trends

11.3.1 New Service Launches

11.3.2 Business Expansions

11.3.3 Partnerships And Collaborations

11.3.4 Acquisitions



12. Company Profiles



Akamai Technologies

AWS

CDNetworks

Cloudflare

DNS Made Easy

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Neustar

NSONE

Oracle

Verisign

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4m9hs3/dns_service?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dns-service-market---global-forecast-to-2022-300620920.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

