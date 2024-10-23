DNSFilter Announces Integration with Six Leading PSA Software Platforms for Streamlined MSP Efficiency

New capabilities to be demoed at Kaseya DattoCon on Oct. 28, IT Nation Connect on Nov. 6

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter, a leader in DNS-layer security and content filtering, today announced integrations with six prominent PSA (Professional Services Automation) platforms: ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask, Halo, SyncroMSP, Kaseya BMS, and Pulseway PSA. These integrations, available at no additional cost to DNSFilter's Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partners, provide streamlined billing and management capabilities without needing third-party subscriptions.

Key benefits of the new integrations:

Effortless billing updates: The integration eliminates manual billing updates, ensuring that all DNSFilter products are accurately reflected in client agreements, saving MSPs valuable time.

Accurate revenue recognition: MSPs can trust that all products sold are correctly billed, reducing the risk of overbilling or missed charges and maintaining accurate invoicing.

Significant time savings: With streamlined processes, MSPs no longer need to spend time on tedious manual changes, allowing them to focus on more important tasks and deliver better service to their clients.

TK Keanini, CTO, DNSFilter, said: "Our integration with these six leading PSA platforms is a significant milestone in how we're empowering MSPs today. By simplifying billing updates and ensuring accurate invoicing, we're helping MSPs manage their DNSFilter services with greater confidence and efficiency. As the threat landscape of deception continues to evolve, we're dedicated to supporting MSPs in building and scaling their businesses while delivering a solution that keeps their customers safe."

Hal Abramovitch, director of technical operations, Live Oak IT Partners, said: "DNSFilter's integration has significantly reduced the time spent on reconciling licensing counts. What used to be a manual process taking multiple days can now be completed in just a couple of hours. The ability to reconcile licensing across multiple platforms is now infinitely easier. It's made a huge difference for our team, allowing us to focus more on supporting our clients and delivering exceptional service."

DNSFilter will showcase the new capabilities at Kaseya DattoCon (booth S6) on Oct. 28 and IT Nation Connect (booth 143) on Nov. 6.

For more information about DNSFilter's integration with PSAs, visit: https://www.dnsfilter.com/features/psa-integration

About the company:

DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. DNSFilter is making the Internet safer and workplaces more productive by blocking threats at the DNS layer. DNSFilter resolves upwards of 130 billion daily queries. With 79% of attacks using Domain Name System (DNS), DNSFilter provides the world's fastest protective DNS powered by AI, blocking threats an average of 10 days faster than traditional threat feeds. Over 35 million users trust DNSFilter to protect them from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats.

