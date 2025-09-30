DNSFilter Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation and Growth While Protecting the Internet

From startups to school districts to Fortune 500s, DNSFilter delivers security that scales

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter is celebrating its 10th anniversary, just in time for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Trusted by over 43,000 organizations, the company has seen significant growth and industry recognition, underscoring the strength of its vision and the successful execution of its protective DNS platform.

DNSFilter was founded after its CEO and co-founder, Ken Carnesi, became frustrated with existing protective DNS solutions. He set out to build one he could trust for himself and his MSP clients. From just three employees and an idea, DNSFilter has grown into a leader in the protective DNS space, expanding its headcount by 4800% and maintaining consistent growth.

Over the past decade, DNSFilter has continued to build on the vision of Carnesi and co-founder Brian Gillis: to create the most effective threat-blocking solution that's also easy to use and comes with world-class support. In a testament to those efforts, DNSFilter's recent milestones and successes include:

Increased sales growth by roughly 800% over the past five years.

Extended its ability to process larger volumes of queries to today's rate of 180 billion queries processed daily, a 180x increase from just five years ago.

CEO Ken Carnesi was named a Washingtonian Tech Titan for the second year in a row.

for the second year in a row. Recognized as Best Network Security Solution by the Tech Ascension Awards, which recognize the most groundbreaking technologies advancing cybersecurity.

by the Tech Ascension Awards, which recognize the most groundbreaking technologies advancing cybersecurity. Acquired three companies, the most recent being Zorus, a provider of endpoint-based web filtering and user behavior analytics. DNSFilter previously acquired Guardian and Web Shrinker to further the company's offerings.

DNSFilter protects every click, leveraging AI-driven content filtering and threat protection to stop threats quickly, even as bad actors develop more sophisticated threats at a faster rate. DNSFilter secures users everywhere they work and prevents threats before they reach end-users.

Ken Carnesi, CEO and co-founder, DNSFilter, said: "It's been an amazing decade of providing the proactive first and last layer of protection to customers, preventing threats before connections are made. Our platform delivers a better, safer internet experience by protecting anyone, anywhere, across diverse environments, with the confidence of a trusted partner. I'm proud of all our team has achieved: going from zero to over 35 million protected users. Here's to the next 10 years of growth and innovation."

DNSFilter is a cybersecurity company that protects every click, leveraging AI-driven content filtering and threat protection to block threats 10 days earlier than competitors. DNSFilter's solution secures workers anywhere they are, helping to boost productivity, minimize compliance risk, and protect corporate brands on public Wi-Fi networks. Unlike traditional filtering solutions, DNSFilter deploys in minutes instead of days and is trusted by more than 43,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more about how DNSFilter is the first and last line of defense for corporate and hybrid networks at dnsfilter.com .

