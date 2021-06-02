DNSFilter Announces Integration with Zapier and New One-Click Application Blocking Feature

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies are racing to find ways to make workflows and security easier and more accessible for users. AI-powered startup DNSFilter ( https://www.dnsfilter.com/ ) has led the cybersecurity space with its DNS-based threat protection and content filtering services. In June, the company will launch an integration with workflow automation tool Zapier, alongside the launch of a new feature AppAware that will allow for blocking commonly used applications like Facebook, Netflix, or BitTorrent with a single click.

Setting up Zaps with DNSFilter

DNSFilter has partnered with Zapier for a new integration. DNSFilter understands that their customers work in other tools—and zaps (Zapier's name for an automated task) makes it easy. A user can set up a new zap in just minutes. Customers can now send zaps to the rest of their IT stack using data from DNSFilter.

This new integration will allow users to set up notifications, create help desk tickets, and monitor their site configuration even when not logged into the DNSFilter app. Connections to tools like ConnectWise, Slack, Zendesk, and Microsoft 365 will save DNSFilter customers valuable time and allow DNSFilter to integrate more holistically into the apps where they spend the majority of their workday.

CEO Ken Carnesi is proud of this new integration: "We use Zapier as a company daily, so we understand the value that this is going to bring to our customers. They're going to be able to share information with applications they use regularly. It will simplify the number of tools they're opening in a day—which is something every network administrator should love."

AppAware Application for One-Click Configuration

Customers have asked for a simpler way to incorporate platforms that use multiple domains into a block list, and DNSFilter has delivered. AppAware provides simplified policy configuration, eliminates complicated block list management, and allows customers to monitor app-based user behavior.

Basic and Trial Customers will have access to the most commonly blocked applications, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, Netflix, and Discord. Pro and Enterprise customers will have access to over 1,500 applications in different categories.

Product Manager Mikey Pruitt said, "Customers have struggled in the past with managing lists to block certain platforms. Many of our customers want to allow chat platforms like Slack but block Discord. It's complicated because these platforms can use hundreds of domains. AppAware solves this problem for our customers."

Those interested in learning more about the Zapier integration and AppAware launch can attend the upcoming webinar on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET. Attendees will get an inside look at the tool that includes walkthroughs and a Q&A session with the DNSFilter product team.

About DNSFilter

Founded in 2015, DNSFilter provides user-friendly DNS security to protect over 15,000 organizations from online security threats and undesirable content using artificial intelligence. For more information, visit https://www.dnsfilter.com/ .

