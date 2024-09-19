DNSFilter Drives Annual Growth with Enhanced Customer Experience, New Partnerships

DNS security leader now blocks 3.8 billion requests daily to undesirable content

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter announced today that it has increased revenue by over 40% in the past year and grown its MSP business by 10% as more companies harness the power of protective DNS. The company moves into the final months of 2024 positioned for continued growth and innovation.

As a leading provider of threat protection and content filtering for MSP partners and mid-sized and enterprise companies, DNSFilter is at the forefront of helping to create a safer Internet experience even as security threats proliferate and DNS remains a daily pathway for cyberattacks. The company now blocks 3.8 billion DNS requests daily, including 190 million threat requests across all threat categories as defined in its platform, including phishing, botnet, crypto, malware and more. Since 2023, DNSFilter has increased the number of average daily queries processed by 53%, resulting in 130 billion queries processed per day.

In the past year, DNSFilter increased its customer base by 12% and launched a new customer community that extends beyond traditional support. The community serves as a hub for onboarding, sharing best practices, and enabling customers to learn from one another. Additionally, DNSFilter now ranks No. 1 in seven reports issued by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, underscoring the value DNSFilter brings to its customers.

Additionally, the company has bolstered its executive bench with key leaders to drive innovation and growth in the coming years, including Mike Okoth as Chief Financial Officer, Chris Smith as Chief Marketing Officer, and TK Keanini as Chief Technology Officer. Mandy Cole was promoted to Chief People Officer, with Lauren Romer moving from General Counsel to Chief Legal Officer.

Key product and partner updates in 2024 included:

The addition of a "self-harm" category to the company's filtering options, to help educational organizations and public entities better protect their users.

Joining WeProtect Global Alliance, an organization that brings together experts from the public and private sectors to protect children from sexual exploitation and abuse online.

Partnering with Friendly WiFi to enhance the safety of public WiFi in the UK.

Ken Carnesi, CEO and co-founder, DNSFilter, said: "With four out of five security breaches involving DNS, and malware and phishing attacks on the rise, securing DNS remains a topmost concern. At DNSFilter, we're dedicated to helping our customers and partners protect their end-users and organizations from all categories of web-based threats that have real consequences in the real world. As we rapidly approach the end of the year, we look forward to building on our progress in the coming months with more innovation and strengthened partnerships."

About the company:

DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. DNSFilter is making the Internet safer and workplaces more productive by blocking threats at the DNS layer. DNSFilter resolves upwards of 130 billion daily queries. With 79% of attacks using Domain Name System (DNS), DNSFilter provides the world's fastest protective DNS powered by AI, blocking threats an average of 10 days faster than traditional threat feeds. Over 35 million users trust DNSFilter to protect them from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats.

