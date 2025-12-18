DNSFilter Sets New Benchmark for CSAM Protection with 2025 Year-End Blocking Results

Major year-over-year increase in CSAM detection and prevention highlights expanded safety innovation in the wake of explicit GenAI content

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter, a global leader in protective DNS and content filtering, today reported a record level of blocked child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across customer networks. In the past year, DNSFilter blocked 44% more CSAM content than the previous year. With the rise of AI-generated CSAM, DNSFilter has expanded its collaboration with its prevention partners Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and Project Arachnid, each dedicated to combating the spread of CSAM. This is coupled with DNSFilter's independent reporting and research, which on its own has resulted in a 60% increase in DNSFilter's reports to international law enforcement.

As part of its content filtering service, DNSFilter automatically blocks CSAM content and generates detailed reports on related activity. The company expanded its blocklist by hundreds of thousands of domains in 2025 and saw a 5% increase in Non-Photographic Imagery (NPI) and AI-generated imagery since January.

The increase in AI-generated and NPI highlights the evolving landscape of online child exploitation that underscores the need for proactive solutions. DNSFilter's expanded blocklist and advanced detection capabilities enable organizations to stay ahead of these trends, identifying and blocking new sources of CSAM before they reach end users.

Gregg Jones, Intelligence Analyst Lead, DNSFilter, said: "Blocking CSAM content is an inherent responsibility for service providers in our industry. Every blocked attempt represents a step toward a safer digital environment, reinforcing the trust our customers place in us."

Kerry Smith, CEO, Internet Watch Foundation, said: "As new technologies emerge, offenders quickly find ways to exploit them and in the case of generative AI, create horrendous images of child sexual abuse that have real world harm. Our data shows that AI child sexual abuse reports more than doubled in the first eight months of this year, compared with the same period in 2024.

"It is through vital collaborations with partners like DNSFilter that we can ensure that this criminal content is blocked, making it harder for offenders to make, share and sell this truly twisted imagery. We applaud DNSFilter's efforts to adapt their response to new threats online and their dedication to combating the spreading of child sexual abuse material alongside the IWF."

