DNSFilter Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN Partner Program Guide

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.

The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs are a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers and distributors to partner with to build world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners' long-term growth.

The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

DNSFilter provides cybersecurity teams with detailed visibility and tighter control of their network, giving them the ability to adapt to the threat landscape as it changes. Its machine learning-driven Protective DNS solution identifies emerging and zero-day threats, no matter where end users are in the world.

Ken Carnesi, CEO and co-founder, DNSFilter, said: "Both modern and legacy work infrastructures struggle to secure their organizations' end users from all categories of web-based threats. DNS is a foundational element of digital business that's gone unsecured for far too long. We're working to change that, and our partner program is a pillar of the change process. We feel that this recognition validates our mission and our commitment to our partners; it's a proud moment."

Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company said: "Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success. This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About the company:

DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. DNSFilter is making the internet safer and workplaces more productive, by actively blocking an average of 9M threat queries every single day. With 70% of attacks involving the Domain Name System (DNS) layer, DNSFilter provides the world's fastest protective DNS powered by machine learning that uniquely identifies 61% more threats than competitors on an average of ten days earlier, including zero-day attacks.

Over 30 million monthly users trust DNSFilter to protect them from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats. DNSFilter's brands include Webshrinker, its next generation web categorization software, and Guardian, a consumer app focused on privacy protection.

