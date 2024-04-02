DNSFilter's Guardian VPN Now Available with eero Plus for FireOS and Android

Partner integration helps customers browse securely and privately

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter announced today that its VPN product, Guardian, was recently added to eero 's premium subscription, eero Plus, for FireOS and Android devices in addition to support on iOS. Guardian's VPN is easy for customers to install and helps provide browsing security and privacy to consumers if they are away from their networks.

Unsecured browsing could leave users vulnerable to threats like phishing, malware and identity theft. In fact, in its latest Annual Security Report , DNSFilter found that malware detections increased by 40% and phishing detections increased by 106%, representing a significant threat to both businesses and consumers. DNSFilter blocks an average of 35 million threat queries every single day on its network.

Implementation of Guardian into eero Plus helps shield customers' identities from certain trackers and extends eero's on-network protections to off-network connections. Beyond Guardian VPN, eero Plus also provides advanced security features and expanded parental controls.

Network owners can access the Guardian VPN for their personal device directly in their eero app for iOS, Android, and FireOS devices and apply the VPN. Through eero Plus , admins will have access to Guardian's family plan, where they can add up to four other devices to their subscription, helping ensure they are all protected by Guardian VPN even when not connected to their eero network.

Users benefit from these Guardian features:

Protection against man-in-the-middle attacks: Subscribers' internet traffic is fully encrypted from mobile device to the VPN provider, using world-class encryption technology.

Continued protection while online at places like cafes, hotels, stadiums and airports that offer their own public Wi-Fi networks.

Increased privacy online: Transmitting sensitive data like credit card numbers, bank account information or account passwords on public networks is dangerous. For customers, using a VPN helps keep internet activities on public networks encrypted, especially for those gaming or shopping online.

Easy deployment: By leveraging Guardian's VPN through eero Plus, customers can protect their private information and online communications seamlessly, providing an extra layer of privacy and security that requires little effort to install.

Mark Sieglock, head of software services at eero, said: "From the beginning, eero's mission has been to make the technology in homes just work. Being online is a core part of our everyday lives – whether it's for work, entertainment or connected with family and friends – which is why digital security and privacy are so important to us. We are excited to work with Guardian to include their VPN as part of eero Plus to continually help increase online privacy and security for our Plus customers."

Will Strafach, head of security intelligence & solutions at DNSFilter, said: "Your online privacy is something you can take control of. By leveraging Guardian's VPN through eero Plus, you can protect your private information and online communications seamlessly. It's an extra layer of privacy and security that's easy to install and runs so smoothly you won't even notice it—until you see the reminder icon that you're protected."

About the company:

DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. DNSFilter is making the internet safer and workplaces more productive, by actively blocking an average of 9M threat queries every single day. With 70% of attacks involving the Domain Name System (DNS) layer, DNSFilter provides the world's fastest protective DNS powered by machine learning that uniquely identifies 61% more threats than competitors on an average of seven days earlier, including zero-day attacks.

Over 30 million monthly users trust DNSFilter to protect them from phishing, malware and advanced cyber threats. DNSFilter's brands include Webshrinker, its next-generation web categorization software, and Guardian, a consumer app focused on privacy protection.

About eero:

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and built for the future. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system, eero is known for award-winning hardware and software and continues to create connectivity solutions for individuals, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com .

eero Plus is eero's premium digital security subscription. It includes features like advanced security, parental controls, password management, antivirus protection, and VPN powered by Guardian. For more information, visit eero.com/eero-plus.

SOURCE DNSFilter