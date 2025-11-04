DNSFilter Expands Global Reach through Strategic Partnership with Midis Group to Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter, a global leader in protective DNS and content filtering, announced today a strategic partnership with Midis Group to provide enhanced cybersecurity solutions to customers across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. This partnership will empower organizations in these regions to safeguard their networks against evolving online threats through a cutting-edge, cloud-based platform known for its real-time threat detection and intuitive management.

DNSFilter's unique approach leverages artificial intelligence to identify and block malicious domains, reducing cybersecurity risks. By integrating DNSFilter's robust solution with Midis Groups' expansive network of value-added distribution, service providers and in-territory experts, customers will now benefit from more reliable, proactive protection against threats such as phishing, malware and ransomware.

Midis Group is a trusted go-to-market partner for leading global technology vendors, including Apple, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Google, Cloud Software Group (Citrix), Broadcom and Dell Technologies. These partners leverage the company's deep local expertise in technology and business to accelerate their regional growth.

The partnership aims to provide organizations of all sizes with advanced DNS-layer security, enhancing their ability to prevent and respond to potential attacks. Through DNSFilter's innovative technology, customers in these regions can better integrate a seamless, protective experience that doesn't compromise speed or performance. As cybersecurity becomes more complex, DNS-layer security is crucial for organizations aiming to prevent cyberattacks before they infiltrate the network.

Ernest Sales, President Local Office, Midis Group, said: "Partnering with DNSFilter enhances our security portfolio and enables us to better meet our customers' needs for faster and more accurate threat protection. Together, Midis Group and DNSFilter are committed to ensuring a safer digital experience and helping organizations strengthen their defenses against cybercrime."

Ken Carnesi, CEO and co-founder, DNSFilter, said: "Our partnership with Midis Group and the opening of our new Dubai office mark a significant milestone in DNSFilter's commitment to the EMEA region. The Middle East and broader EMEA is a key market for secure DNS protection, and establishing a permanent presence here allows us to better serve our partners and customers. This partnership reflects our long-term investment in the region and our goal to build deep, lasting relationships with local enterprises and service providers."

About Midis Group

With more than 6700 professionals, some 100 of the world's leading technology vendors, and a solid 50-year track record of performance and reliability, the Midis Group is a multinational organization comprised of over 175 companies across Europe, Middle East and Africa. The group is known for its advanced offering of managed IT services and consultancy, system integration, cloud and data center capabilities and infrastructure, software, and hardware solutions, as well as technology distribution and retail. The Midis Group was named in 2006 as one of the World Economic Forum's initial 100 Global Growth Companies. For more information, visit www.midisgroup.com .

About DNSFilter

DNSFilter is a cybersecurity company that protects every click, leveraging AI-driven content filtering and threat protection to block threats 10 days earlier than competitors. DNSFilter's solution secures workers anywhere they are, helping to boost productivity, minimize compliance risk, and protect corporate brands on public Wi-Fi networks. Unlike traditional filtering solutions, DNSFilter deploys in minutes instead of days and is trusted by more than 43,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more about how DNSFilter is the first and last line of defense for corporate and hybrid networks at dnsfilter.com.

Media Contact:

Shannon Van Every

Force4 Technology Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE DNSFilter