DNSFilter Strengthens Leadership Ahead of 2026 with New Chief Revenue Officer Rich Scott

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter, a global leader in protective DNS and content filtering, announced today that Rich Scott has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Scott brings more than 19 years of sales and executive leadership experience, including multiple prior CRO roles, and a track record of driving high-impact revenue strategies across cybersecurity organizations.

Scott most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Critical Start, where he oversaw strategic channel initiatives and account programs that contributed to the company's strong fiscal performance and expanding market presence. During his tenure, Critical Start advanced its go-to-market strategy with new offerings centered on proactive cyber risk reduction. Scott played a central role in scaling partner-led growth, supporting the launch of new product offerings and aligning revenue teams around solutions addressing evolving enterprise security needs.

Prior to Critical Start, Scott held CRO roles at Sontiq and Xcitium, where he built and led high-performing revenue organizations, expanded channel ecosystems and delivered consistent year-over-year growth.

In his new role at DNSFilter, Scott will lead all revenue-generating functions, including sales, channel and marketing, with a focus on accelerating global expansion and strengthening partner engagement. His appointment comes during a year of significant momentum for DNSFilter, driven by increased enterprise adoption of protective DNS, heightened regulatory requirements and a rapidly growing need for real-time defense against phishing, malware and ransomware in the wake of AI-powered attacks.

Ken Carnesi, CEO, DNSFilter, said: "What Rich brings to DNSFilter is what we need right now: a customer-focused mindset, strong operational discipline, and a proven ability to build and scale revenue engines. As DNSFilter expands globally and moves beyond traditional DNS into broader threat protection, adding a CRO of Rich's caliber lets us move faster, execute smarter and solidify our leadership in modern web security."

Rich Scott, CRO, DNSFilter, said: "It was clear from my first conversation with Ken that DNSFilter is where meaningful cybersecurity innovation is happening. Its mission, culture and technology are aligned to protect every click, and I am excited to help scale this impact for organizations of every size."

DNSFilter is a cybersecurity company that protects every click, leveraging AI-driven content filtering and threat protection to block threats 10 days earlier than competitors. DNSFilter's solution secures workers anywhere they are, helping to boost productivity, minimize compliance risk, and protect corporate brands on public Wi-Fi networks. Unlike traditional filtering solutions, DNSFilter deploys in minutes instead of days and is trusted by more than 43,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more about how DNSFilter is the first and last line of defense for corporate and hybrid networks at dnsfilter.com .

