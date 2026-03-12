DNSFilter Launches DNS PreCheck to Fix the Hidden Security Gap Facing Roaming Workers

DNS PreCheck introduces a new approach to security by filtering traffic before DNS resolution occurs

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations increasingly support mobile workforces, in a multitude of environments, traditional DNS filtering often breaks down when users move between networks. VPN conflicts, captive portals and DNS configuration changes frequently create security gaps or disrupt connectivity for employees working from airports, hotels and public Wi-Fi.

Today DNSFilter announced the roll out of DNS PreCheck, a new proactive filtering capability designed to protect roaming users from threats and malicious content across unmanaged networks without requiring DNS configuration changes.

"Traditional DNS filtering works well inside controlled corporate environments, but limitations and conflicts can arise when users attempt to join other networks," said Ken Carnesi, Chief Executive Officer of DNSFilter. "DNS PreCheck solves that problem by moving security checks earlier in the connection process. The result is seamless protection for roaming users without the conflicts or connectivity issues that security teams deal with today."

The new capability is integrated within the DNSFilter platform and gives organizations the flexibility to choose how DNS traffic is filtered either through traditional DNS resolution or through local filtering before DNS queries are processed.

This flexibility is particularly valuable for managed service providers (MSPs) and organizations with hybrid workforces, where employees frequently move between corporate offices, home networks and public Wi-Fi.

When users connect through hotel or airport Wi-Fi, DNS PreCheck ensures security protection remains active while still allowing access to captive portals. When VPNs connect or disconnect, DNS settings do not need to be reconfigured and clients do not require restarts. As users move between networks, protection continues seamlessly in the background.

By filtering traffic earlier in the connection process, DNS PreCheck eliminates common connectivity issues while reducing operational overhead for IT teams.

DNS PreCheck delivers several key benefits:

Seamless deployment

Organizations no longer need to change DNS configurations, simplifying deployment across distributed environments. DNSFilter's Roaming Client establishes protection without requiring local domain configuration or VPN dependencies.

Frictionless connectivity

Users remain protected when connecting to captive portals at airports, hotels, coworking spaces or home networks, without experiencing network interruptions or lockouts.

Resilient protection

DNS queries to malicious domains are blocked locally before reaching the network. Applications or malware attempting to bypass filtering are stopped directly at the endpoint.

DNS PreCheck is now available to DNSFilter customers and integrates with the DNSFilter Windows Roaming Client to extend protection to users wherever they connect.

About DNSFilter

DNSFilter is a cybersecurity company that protects every click, leveraging AI-driven content filtering and threat protection to block threats up to 10 days earlier than competitors. DNSFilter's solution secures workers wherever they are, helping organizations boost productivity, minimize compliance risk, and protect corporate brands on public Wi-Fi networks. Trusted by more than 45,000 organizations worldwide, DNSFilter enables organizations to deploy powerful protection in minutes while gaining deep visibility into their security posture. Learn more at dnsfilter.com.

