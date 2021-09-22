DNSFilter Reveals MSP Partners of the Quarter for Q3, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven DNS security company DNSFilter is strengthening its partnership with MSPs through its MSP Partner of the Quarter Program. Every quarter, DNSFilter recognizes one Summit partner and select Platinum partners who exemplify excellence in cybersecurity.

Since 2018, DNSFilter has offered MSP-specific pricing and a dedicated MSP dashboard white multi-tenant capabilities and whitelabeling. DNSFilter also has an MSP resource portal, and recently unveiled a brand new Administrator Course to help IT professionals train their staff (and interested customers) on DNS security.

This program gives MSPs a one-stop shop for their business' marketing needs and reselling DNS security as a part of their software stack, simplified customer onboarding, and growing their security posture. DNSFilter will assist these partners with sales and marketing resources while giving them opportunities to promote their brands through DNSFilter.

"I'm so excited to invite these MSPs to our Partner of the Quarter program and shine a light on them. We are proud to be included as a layer in each of their technology stacks, to help them fight DNS-based threats which continue to grow," said CEO Ken Carnesi.

Since 2018, DNSFilter has offered MSP-specific pricing and a dedicated MSP dashboard white multi-tenant capabilities and whitelabeling. DNSFilter also has an MSP resource portal, and recently unveiled a brand new Administrator Course to help IT professionals train their staff (and interested customers) on DNS security.

New Summit Partner

An award-winning Managed Service Provider, IP Pathways provides professional IT solutions and world-class engineering services to the midwest and beyond with offices in Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas. Founded in 2007 with the goal of providing exceptional technology services, IP Pathways believes strongly in innovation and investing in technology. The workforce has evolved a lot in the last 15 years, and so has the threat vector. This has required IP pathways to consistently identify ways to leverage technology to stay at the forefront of security practices to keep their customers safe.

IP Pathways will receive the DNSFilter partner Summit badge, a permanent feature on the DNSFilter website, a seat on the company's beta testing council, and social media promotion throughout the quarter.

New Platinum Partners

The following MSP partners have been recognized by DNSFilter for their commitment to cybersecurity.

Platinum Partners receive Platinum badges and are highlighted on the Partner Page, as well as access to Platinum-only features.

About DNSFilter

Founded in 2015, DNSFilter provides user-friendly DNS security to nearly 14,000 brands worldwide. DNSFilter protects entire organizations from online security threats and undesirable content using artificial intelligence. The company offers users a 14-day free trial for new users. For more information, visit https://www.dnsfilter.com/ .

Media Contact

Jessica Rafaeil

404-936-0191

[email protected]

SOURCE DNSFilter

Related Links

https://www.dnsfilter.com

