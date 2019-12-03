DNV GL Technology Outlook 2030: 'The Future Belongs to Those Who Can Hear it Coming'

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At Marintec China trade fair 2019, DNV GL – Maritime CEO Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen exclusively introduced into DNV GL's new Technology Outlook 2020. He outlined future technologies and what they mean for shipping as follows:

"The decade ahead of us will be remembered as a turning point in history, with digitalization and decarbonization transforming how we live, how we work and what impact this has on the environment.

Which technologies will matter most over the next ten years?

What are the risks and opportunities?

And what impact will they have on the maritime world?

"These are all questions addressed by DNV GL's new Technology Outlook report. It looks across the various industries we serve, from the shipping and energy sectors to precision medicine and the food industry. The report has identified ten technology trends, and their associated risks, that will shape different industries and society up to 2030.

"Digitalization of course drives many of these trends, challenging work and production processes, societal assumptions and our personal life. This goes especially for the role of artificial intelligence.

"The maritime industry is no exception here. Our sector is already feeling the impact of what technology can do to make operations more efficient, gain greater insights into fleet performance and automate processes that were previously manual.

"Being prepared for this wave of change is essential to stay competitive in an environment that is constantly evolving and a market full of uncertainty. Or as one of my favourite musicians David Bowie put it: 'The future belongs to those who can hear it coming'.

"Let's take a brief look at some of the technologies that will have the biggest impact on shipping:

Artificial intelligence has the potential to make processes much more efficient. This is why DNV GL has invested in exploring what AI can do for our customers, by setting up a new research centre focused on AI in Shanghai this year. Our experts are already engaged with maritime customers around the world and here in China .

this year. Our experts are already engaged with maritime customers around the world and here in . Pushed by efforts to reduce the environmental impact of shipping and decarbonize our industry altogether, new carbon neutral fuels will emerge. the industry as a whole will have to do a lot of research, testing and piloting to understand the operational and safety aspects of new fuels like biogas, e-fuels and ammonia.

As class, we will play an important role here, and the pathway is emerging more clearly.

By 2030, many spare parts could be manufactured locally using additive manufacturing. This will save time, costs and emissions needed to transport spare parts and have a significant impact on the value chain.

By 2030, many spare parts could be manufactured locally using additive manufacturing. This will save time, costs and emissions needed to transport spare parts and have a significant impact on the value chain. The emergence of 5G networks will power a trend which has already taken many industries by storm: Interconnected devices and assets, or the Internet of Things. Estimates predict that about 500 Billion devices will be interconnected by 2030. Greater connectivity between ship and shore will see more on-shore control centres coming online to manage or support certain vessel operations remotely.

With new technologies like higher degrees of autonomy, complex software systems and artificial intelligence coming in, we will also see new safety risks emerge. This means that the concept of maritime safety will have to evolve, to include a holistic framework for mitigating the risks. At DNV GL, we are developing the HOT (Human-Organisation-Technology) approach to improve safety at sea.

"These are just some of the technologies that are likely to impact the maritime world over the next ten years. The rate of change is staggering – and is not expected to slow down, rather to further accelerate. DNV GL will play an important role in helping the industry understand, manage and capitalize on new opportunities."

About DNV GL

DNV GL is a global quality assurance and risk management company. Driven by our purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment, we enable our customers to advance the safety and sustainability of their business. Operating in more than 100 countries, our professionals are dedicated to helping customers in the maritime, oil & gas, power and renewables and other industries to make the world safer, smarter and greener.

About the Technology Outlook 2030

The Technology Outlook 2030 features ten technology trends, 54 technologies that matter, 21 impact investigations across five global industries. An extensive exploration of the most likely technology developments over the next ten years can be expected of a technology-centric company like DNV GL.

Access the articles and downloads at www.dnvgl.com/TO2030

- Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com ) -

Media contact DNV GL:

Nikos Späth, Head of Media and Public Relations

DNV GL Maritime Communications

Phone: +49-40-36149-4856

Email: nikos.spaeth@dnvgl.com

SOURCE DNV GL