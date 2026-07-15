DNV Healthcare renews ISQua accreditation for global hospital standards

Independent review confirms DNV's hospital standards continue to meet international healthcare accreditation principles.

HOUSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DNV has announced that its International Accreditation Standards for Hospitals (DIAS), Revision 26-0, has received renewed accreditation from the ISQua External Evaluation Association (ISQua EEA). The accreditation was endorsed by the ISQua EEA Award Committee on 23 June 2026 and is valid through June 2030.

The accreditation confirms that DNV's DIAS standards have undergone independent assessment against internationally recognized requirements for healthcare accreditation standard development, governance, and evaluation methodology.

As a global provider of healthcare accreditation, certification, and assurance services, DNV works with healthcare organizations around the world to strengthen quality, patient safety, and organizational performance. Through standards-based assessments and continuous improvement methodologies, DNV helps providers implement robust quality management practices and achieve sustainable performance improvements. As healthcare systems worldwide face increasing pressure from workforce shortages, financial constraints, regulatory complexity, cybersecurity threats, and evolving patient expectations, healthcare organizations are seeking accreditation frameworks that promote quality, patient safety, and organizational resilience.

Independent evaluation of accreditation standards provides hospitals, healthcare systems, and regulators with additional assurance that these frameworks are developed and maintained through rigorous, transparent, and internationally accepted processes.

DNV's DIAS standards are distinguished by their integration of healthcare accreditation requirements with the ISO 9001 quality management framework. Through ISO 9001's risk-based approach, the standards help healthcare organizations proactively identify vulnerabilities, manage operational variation, strengthen governance, and drive continual improvement. By embedding risk awareness into leadership, planning, process management, performance evaluation, and improvement activities, DIAS supports organizations in connecting quality objectives to broader organizational priorities and long-term performance outcomes.

Used by hospitals and healthcare organizations in multiple countries, DIAS provides a structured framework for quality management, patient safety, clinical effectiveness, and operational excellence. Renewal of ISQua accreditation provides healthcare providers, regulators, policymakers, and other stakeholders with confidence that the standards continue to align with internationally recognized principles for healthcare accreditation while supporting effective implementation of quality management practices.

"Healthcare organizations operate in an increasingly complex environment and require accreditation frameworks that are credible, transparent, and internationally recognized," said Alex Imperial, Global Managing Director, DNV Healthcare. "The renewal of ISQua accreditation demonstrates that our DIAS standards continue to meet established international requirements while providing healthcare organizations with a proven framework that integrates accreditation and quality management principles to strengthen patient safety, performance, and organizational resilience."

Under ISQua EEA requirements, the accreditation will be subject to ongoing oversight and periodic reporting throughout the accreditation cycle.

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SOURCE DNV