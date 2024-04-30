Do Marketers Fear Finding Out The Truth About Ad Fraud? Five Inconvenient Truths Answer That Question

VAB Releases Data Spotlighting Marketers' Misconceptions Around Transparency and Brand Safety

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- How aware and worried are marketers about digital ad fraud? The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) investigated that question and presents its findings in Exposed: 5 Inconvenient Truths We Learned From Marketers.



"Over the last year, it's been impossible to ignore the headlines filled with the repercussions of ad fraud and the lack of digital transparency. Yet, we've noticed a curious silence on this topic among marketers—the same marketers who loudly and rightfully demand their TV advertising meet strict brand safety guidelines and adhere to rigorous third-party measurement. Through custom research and off-the-record conversations, we learned the inconvenient truths around why this double standard exists," said Danielle DeLauro, Executive Vice President, VAB. "From misaligned KPIs to an imbalance in power to limited oversight, most marketers are clearly struggling to understand the consequences of their digital investment decisions. The good news is there is recourse and a path forward. By actively demanding transparency from media partners, marketers can reclaim true stewardship of their brands and work towards a business-building future."

Among those inconvenient truths:

There is a lack of culpability where no single party is willing to assume responsibility: 32% of marketers say brands are responsible for preventing ad fraud , while 27% say agencies.

32% of marketers say brands are responsible for preventing ad , while 27% say agencies. Marketers face persistent ad fraud with little power to address it: The main recourse taken by marketers is to shift some ad dollars away from the offending digital platform.

The main recourse taken by marketers is to shift ad dollars away from the offending digital platform. Marketers are putting brand safety at risk : While over 80% of marketing professionals say ad fraud is a major concern, only a fraction are prioritizing brand safety over cost. Further, marketers are shifting ad spend away from transparent media channels to walled gardens who have been plagued by safety scandals.

