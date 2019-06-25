Do more in less space: Tiny amplifiers minimize footprint and maximize performance in space-constrained designs

These new devices are optimized for a variety of personal electronics, enterprise, industrial and communications applications, including peripherals, docking stations and notebooks. For more information, see www.ti.com/ina185-pr , www.ti.com/tlv4021-pr and www.ti.com/tlv4041-pr .

Achieve high precision in less space with the INA185 current-sense amplifier

Reduce overall system size : With a small-outline transistor (SOT)-563 package measuring 1.6 mm by 1.6 mm (2.5 mm 2 ), the amplifier is 40% smaller than the closest competitive leaded packages.

: With a small-outline transistor (SOT)-563 package measuring 1.6 mm by 1.6 mm (2.5 mm ), the amplifier is 40% smaller than the closest competitive leaded packages. Improve system efficiencies : Featuring a 55-µV input offset that enables higher precision measurements at low currents, the INA185 enables the use of lower-value shunt resistors to cut system power consumption. Additionally, its 350-kHz bandwidth and 2-V/µS slew rate enable phase-current reproduction to enhance motor efficiency and save system power.

: Featuring a 55-µV input offset that enables higher precision measurements at low currents, the INA185 enables the use of lower-value shunt resistors to cut system power consumption. Additionally, its 350-kHz bandwidth and 2-V/µS slew rate enable phase-current reproduction to enhance motor efficiency and save system power. Increase performance and protection: The precisely matched resistive gain network in the amplifier enables a maximum gain error as low as 0.2%, which contributes to robust performance over temperature and process variations. The device's typical response time of 2 µS enables fast fault detection to prevent system damage.

Add functionality in the same form factor and enable high-performance design with the TLV4021 and TLV4041 comparators

Integration in a tiny package : Available in an ultra-small die-size ball-grid array (DSBGA) 0.73-mm-by-0.73-mm package, the comparators' integrated voltage reference saves board space while supporting precise voltage monitoring, which optimizes system performance.

: Available in an ultra-small die-size ball-grid array (DSBGA) 0.73-mm-by-0.73-mm package, the comparators' integrated voltage reference saves board space while supporting precise voltage monitoring, which optimizes system performance. Lower power, longer battery life : The comparators can monitor voltages as low as the 0.2-V internal reference, and feature a high threshold accuracy of 1% across a full temperature range from -40°C to +125°C. Low 2.5-µA quiescent current delivers extended battery life for smart, connected devices.

: The comparators can monitor voltages as low as the 0.2-V internal reference, and feature a high threshold accuracy of 1% across a full temperature range from -40°C to +125°C. Low 2.5-µA quiescent current delivers extended battery life for smart, connected devices. Speedy response: Fast propagation delay as low as 450 nS reduces latency, enabling power-conscious systems to monitor signals and respond quickly to fault conditions.

Smallest, fastest overcurrent detection solution

15% smaller, 50 times faster : When using both the INA185 and the TLV4021 or TLV4041, engineers can shrink their total footprint to enable smaller systems. In combination, these devices produce the smallest, highest-performing overcurrent detection solution – 15% smaller and 50 times faster than competitive devices.

: When using both the INA185 and the TLV4021 or TLV4041, engineers can shrink their total footprint to enable smaller systems. In combination, these devices produce the smallest, highest-performing overcurrent detection solution – 15% smaller and 50 times faster than competitive devices. System protection: Pairing the amplifier with one of the comparators to support overcurrent detection on rails as high as 26 V delivers more headroom to better manage current spikes.

These new devices join TI's small-size amplifier portfolio, which enables engineers to design smaller systems while maintaining high performance. The portfolio features industry-leading package options and many of the world's smallest current-sense amplifiers and comparators.

Tools and support to speed design

Download TINA-TI™ SPICE models and reference designs to simulate system designs and predict circuit behavior when using the INA185 current-sense amplifier and TLV4021 and TLV4041 comparators.

Quickly and easily evaluate the new amplifiers with the INA185EVM and TLV4021-41EVM evaluation modules, available today for $25.00 each from the TI store and authorized distributors.

Package, availability and pricing

Production quantities of the INA185 are now available through the TI store and authorized distributors in a SOT-563 package, measuring 1.6 mm by 1.6 mm. Pricing starts at US$0.65 in 1,000-unit quantities.

Production quantities of the push-pull TLV4041 and preproduction samples of the open-drain TLV4021 comparators are now available through the TI store and authorized distributors in an ultra-small DSBGA package, measuring 0.73 mm by 0.73 mm. Pricing for each comparator starts at US$0.39 in 1,000-unit quantities.

Learn more from TI's amplifier experts

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

Trademarks

TI E2E and TINA-TI are trademarks of Texas Instruments. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Texas Instruments

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

