Do No Harm Releases Report Exposing Medical Schools for Skirting SCOTUS Ruling

Medical schools and organizations have made defiant statements against the Supreme Court's ban on race-based admissions

RICHMOND, Va., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestigious medical schools continue to discriminate based on race and are committed to continue to find work arounds to the Supreme Court's ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. North Carolina are the findings in a report released today by Do No Harm.

The report reveals prestigious medical schools such as Stanford made defiant statements in wake of the ruling: "Stanford Medicine firmly believes in the transformative power of diversity, in all dimensions… While the ruling changes the landscape of university admissions, it does not change our resolve or our values. We reaffirm that commitment to you today and in the days to come."

In addition to Stanford, leading medical organizations also were dissatisfied with the court curtailing their political agenda. The report warns the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), a group with a track record of forcing progressive political agendas into the accreditation process, could attempt to compel medical schools to follow the AAMC's politized DEI standards.

"Abolishing DEI at medical schools is also instrumental in redirecting admissions committees toward merit and aptitude rather than identity politics. DEI corrupts all facets of academic life and compels a fixation on group representation, including within the admissions process." said Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, Chairman of Do No Harm.

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

