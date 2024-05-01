Do the Sauce Swap: MyFitnessPal and TABASCO® Brand Team Up for Spicy Summer Collab

No. 1 nutrition and food tracking app and iconic hot sauce brand want to show consumers that hot sauce is a great way to add flavor and excitement to healthy meals

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning up the heat on healthier meals, MyFitnessPal announces a partnership with TABASCO® Brand to show consumers that the brand's hot sauces are a great way to add flavor and excitement to healthy meals. As the number one global food and nutrition tracking app, MyFitnessPal's community regularly logs TABASCO® Brand hot sauces as a go-to condiment of choice. Focusing on the flavor profile of several TABASCO® Brand's best-sellers, the MyFitnessPal team reimagined ten recipes and with simple swaps, making them healthier without sacrificing the flavor.

A staple in kitchens across the country, TABASCO® Brand hot sauces are center stage in a new co-branded recipe collection now available on the free MyFitnessPal app and blog for easy meals that pack a punch of flavor. When compared against traditional preparations, fan-favorite dishes like Chicken Fajitas lose 169 calories, 6.4g of fat, and 504.9mg of sodium, while remaining just as tasty.

Reimagined recipes featured on the app and blog include:

"Condiments are often filled with hidden calories, fat, and sodium that can slow down our momentum as we strive to reach our health goals, such as weight loss," says Katie Keil, MyFitnessPal Chief Marketing Officer. "There should never be a feeling of deprivation for people working to create healthier, more sustainable lifestyles. We partnered with TABASCO® Brand to show consumers that delicious, nutritious food doesn't need to come at the expense of flavor."

As part of this collaboration, MyFitnessPal x TABASCO® Brand dropped limited-edition, hot sauce holsters. Some lucky fans will be gifted this summer's hottest accessory, when they post a photo or video of how they incorporate hot sauce into their dishes, using the #DoTheSauceSwap hashtag.

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app for free via the App Store or Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals, especially weight management. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to improve their health by tracking their food, recording exercise activity, and logging their weight. As one of the world's most trusted resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation and a sense of progress. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, more than 50 workout routines and exercise demos, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About McIlhenny Company & TABASCO® Brand

From our home on Avery Island, Louisiana, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, including the legendary TABASCO® Original Red Sauce. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labeled in more than 36 languages and dialects.

With more than 155 years of pepper expertise, our family-owned and operated company is constantly experimenting with new flavors and products to carry on our legacy of exciting the world's most popular food and drinks. Our core range of pepper sauces includes TABASCO® Original Red Sauce , TABASCO® Jalapeño Sauce , TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce , TABASCO® Sweet & Spicy Sauce , TABASCO® Buffalo Style Sauce , TABASCO® Sriracha , TABASCO® Habanero Sauce , and TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce .

To learn more about how we #LightThingsUp please visit us at www.tabasco.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok and LinkedIn .

SOURCE MyFitnessPal