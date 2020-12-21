Do You Qualify For An Elmiron Eye Damage Lawsuit?

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical product liability lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin are investigating claims where patients who were taking Elmiron developed maculopathy or other eye disease. Several Elmiron lawsuits have been filed around the United States and are now being consolidated in New Jersey. Elmiron, used to treat chronic bladder infection called interstitial cystitis, causes eye problems according the several lawsuits and studies.

A recent study found a possible link between long-term PPS use and the potential development of a toxic maculopathy. In June 2020, Elmiron changed its label to warn patients of the risk of certain eye issues from taking the medication. Unfortunately, by this time many patients taking Elmiron already began suffering from maculopathy, and other eye problems.

How Do I Qualify For An Elmiron Lawsuit?

If you took Elmiron and were diagnosed with any of the following, you may qualify for an Elmiron Lawsuit:

Macular degeneration

Pigmentary maculopathy

Retinal maculopathy

Blurred vision

Difficulty reading

Distorted vision

Eye pain

Issues adjusting to darkness

Vision disturbances

Vision loss

Do I Get Compensation If I Qualify For An Elmiron Lawsuit?

You may be entitled to money for pain and suffering, medical expenses, future medical care and more if you qualify for an Elmiron lawsuit.

Where Can I Find An Elmiron Lawyer?

A recent panel on Multi-District Litigation (or MDL) has recently agreed to transfer all cases to the United States District Court in New Jersey. This means that all federal cases will be handled by one Court. At the Law Offices of Jason Turchin, our product liability lawyers are admitted in both New Jersey State and Federal Courts. Over 100 Elmiron lawsuits were already being transferred against Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

If you suffered any eye damage and were taking Elmiron, you may qualify for an Elmiron lawsuit. To learn more about filing an Elmiron lawsuit or the types of claims being pursued, check out Elmiron lawyer Jason Turchin's article on Elmiron maculopathy claims (https://www.jasonturchin.com/eye-damage-from-elmiron.html).

