Do You Want to Paint a Snowman?

Starting Oct. 22, Painting with a Twist studios will offer limited-edition "Frozen 2" painting events at participating locations. Guests can choose from a Mommy & Me painting of Anna and Olaf or a Pick Your Character painting where guests can choose between Anna, Elsa or Olaf. More information and the nationwide event schedule can be found here .

"We have many loyal guests who are Disney lovers themselves or have children in their lives who are excited to experience this special movie release," said Katherine LeBlanc, Chief Marketing Officer of Painting with a Twist. "We're thrilled to be the premiere destination for 'Frozen 2' painting events for the whole family to create both memories and art."

At Painting with a Twist studios across the country, guests come together to share a creative social experience with friends and art. An experience at Painting with a Twist is led by local artists, and guests gather in a relaxing party atmosphere with a casual step-by-step process that transforms bare canvases into fun art.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with more than 320 studios in 39 states. Nationally, guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. To date, Painting with a Twist has donated more than $5 million through its charity arm, Painting with a Purpose. As the fastest-growing franchise in the category, Painting with a Twist has been ranked the No. 1 Paint and Sip franchise as part of Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 edition for the past six years. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.

About Disney's "FROZEN 2"

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

