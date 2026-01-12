DOAR Unveils New Branding and Website, Launching the Next Chapter for the Proven Experts in Litigation Strategy

DOAR is trusted by the world's leading law firms and corporate legal teams to navigate consequential disputes—where complexity is high, scrutiny is intense, and every decision matters. By aligning its capabilities under a unified brand and message, DOAR is reinforcing what clients rely on most: a litigation strategy partner that delivers expert insight, jury intelligence, and dependable trial execution.

"DOAR has earned its reputation for excellence by providing our clients with the clarity, insight, and expertise they need," said Paul Neale, CEO of DOAR. "This brand positioning is a clearer expression of what we deliver every day: proven litigation strategy, grounded in experience, guided by insight, and built to win."

Three Business Lines, One Litigation Strategy Partner

DOAR's integrated model is designed to meet legal teams where they are—from early case assessment through verdict—bringing together critical services that are too often fragmented across providers. DOAR's three core business lines include:

Testifying Experts — Providing the right expert for the matter, with deep attention to credibility, fit, and defensibility supported by a case-informed approach that keeps testimony clear, persuasive, and trial-ready.

Jury Consulting — Conducting research and strategic analysis to test themes, evidence, witnesses, and narratives through focus groups, mock trials, and surveys, helping trial teams make smarter decisions and reduce uncertainty.

Trial Consulting — Supporting trial teams through visual strategy, trial graphics, technology, and presentation services, ensuring complex arguments land with clarity and impact.

"Clients want a partner who can deliver strategic continuity from the first critical decisions through the last day of trial," said Jonathan Sachs, Chief Revenue Officer of DOAR. "By bringing our capabilities together in a unified way, we make it easier for our clients to access the expertise they need—world-class expert witnesses, jury insight, and trial strategy—without losing momentum or consistency."

A Brand Designed for Today's High-Stakes Legal Disputes

The new website, DOAR.com, reflects the company's commitment to delivering litigation strategy that is tested, proven, and fully integrated. Designed as a clearer window into DOAR's capabilities, the site highlights the company's full breadth of services, matter-specific approach, and expertise working on complex matters across industries and jurisdictions.

"Our brand and website reflect the clarity and discipline that define DOAR's work," said Cindy Siegel, Vice President, Marketing at DOAR. "The new DOAR.com shows the full strength of our services in one place, from experts to jury research to trial presentation, and highlights why our clients rely on us to help them succeed."

About DOAR

DOAR is a litigation strategy consulting company that provides legal teams with strategic clarity, expert insight, and thoughtful perspectives to win complex, high-stakes matters. By bringing together leading litigation strategy consultants and the most qualified testifying experts under one roof, we help our clients develop stronger cases that drive better outcomes.

For more information about DOAR, visit DOAR.com and follow us at @DOARlitigation.

