Doba Announces Mid-Year Growth Carnival to Equip Sellers for Second-Half Growth

Running from June 1 through July 31, the campaign combines plan discounts with growth resource packs designed to strengthen product discovery, streamline listing efficiency, and support AI-assisted dropshipping workflows.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doba, an AI-powered dropshipping operations platform for online retailers, today formally announced its Mid-Year Growth Carnival, a limited-time campaign running from June 1 through July 31, 2026. The campaign helps eligible sellers reduce operating costs while providing practical resources for product research, listing management, workflow automation, and preparing for the second half of the year.

Doba's Mid-Year Growth Carnival page features plan bundles with bonus Growth Kits.

For many online sellers, the mid-year point serves as a practical checkpoint. After testing products, traffic sources, and store strategies in the first half of the year, sellers often need to determine what to expand, what to improve, and where to invest next. Dropshipping entrepreneurs may face challenges such as finding reliable product opportunities, expanding listings without adding manual work, improving product content, and managing fragmented sourcing, listing, and fulfillment workflows.

The Mid-Year Growth Carnival addresses these needs by combining plan discounts with value-added resource packs tailored to sellers at different stages. Instead of presenting the campaign as a standalone subscription offer, Doba structures the program around practical operating scenarios: getting started, expanding product listings, and adopting AI-assisted workflows.

For newer sellers, available resources may include educational content and curated product discovery channels to help them evaluate product opportunities before expanding their stores. For growing sellers, additional listing capacity and AI Auto Lister access can help reduce repetitive listing work and support more efficient catalog expansion. For sellers managing larger catalogs or transitioning existing product data, Doba Pilot credits and AI Listing Migrator support provide additional assistance for workflow guidance, product operations, and listing migration.

Key areas of support include:

Product discovery and seller education: Resources such as masterclass access and curated product channels help sellers explore product opportunities with more context.

Resources such as masterclass access and curated product channels help sellers explore product opportunities with more context. Listing expansion and automation: Additional listing capacity, AI Auto Lister access, and AI Listing Migrator support help sellers reduce manual listing work and manage catalog growth more efficiently.

Additional listing capacity, AI Auto Lister access, and AI Listing Migrator support help sellers reduce manual listing work and manage catalog growth more efficiently. AI-assisted dropshipping workflows: Doba Pilot credits allow eligible sellers to explore AI-assisted support for product research, market analysis, platform guidance, and operational workflows.

"Many sellers are not only looking for more products; they are seeking clearer direction and more efficient ways to manage daily operations," said Mandy Ji, CEO of Doba. "The Mid-Year Growth Carnival is designed to give sellers practical resources that support product discovery, listing work, and AI-assisted workflows as they prepare for the second half of the year."

The campaign also reflects Doba's broader investment in AI-powered dropshipping operations. Through tools such as Doba Pilot, Doba helps sellers explore product opportunities, understand market signals, receive workflow guidance, and navigate key operational tasks through a more centralized platform experience. Combined with Doba's product catalog, inventory sync, supplier management, and fulfillment workflow support, these capabilities help sellers move from product research to execution with fewer disconnected steps.

The Mid-Year Growth Carnival is available to eligible Doba subscribers from June 1 through July 31, 2026. Participation details, available resource packs, and eligibility information are available through Doba's official campaign page.

About Doba

Doba is an AI-powered, U.S.-focused dropshipping platform that combines 1M+ SKUs, U.S.-warehouse product options, fast domestic shipping support, and smart automation tools. With multi-channel integrations, real-time inventory synchronization, optional After-Sales Protection Services, and Doba Pilot, its AI-powered dropshipping agent, Doba helps sellers source products, create listings, fulfill orders, and manage operations more efficiently while reducing operational and fulfillment-related risks. For more information, please visit www.doba.com.

Media contact

Jennifer Jin

[email protected]

+1 801-210-0783

SOURCE Doba