Doba Partners with .store to Help Sellers Build Brands Beyond the Marketplace

The new offering gives Doba members a free one-year professional domain and a simpler path to launching an owned online brand presence.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doba, a leading dropshipping platform, today announced a partnership with .store to provide Doba members with a free one-year professional domain, helping entrepreneurs using AI tools launch branded storefronts and establish a stronger identity beyond third-party marketplaces.

Doba Partners with .Store Domains Today

As e-commerce becomes more competitive, sellers are facing increasing pressure to differentiate. While marketplaces make it easier to start selling, they often make it harder to build a distinct brand, develop direct customer relationships, and create long-term business equity. As a result, many merchants remain trapped in price competition without owning the customer experience.

Doba's partnership with .store is designed to help sellers take a meaningful step beyond that model. By combining product sourcing, AI-powered store setup, and access to a professional retail-focused domain, Doba is making it easier for merchants to move from simply listing products to building brands of their own.

"Sourcing is the engine, but branding is the soul of a business," said Mandy Ji, CEO of Doba. "With this partnership, our members can move beyond marketplace dependency and begin building a branded presence they truly own."

Through the new offering, Doba members can:

Source products from Doba's network of verified suppliers

Launch a storefront quickly with Doba's AI Store Builder and Shopify integration

Secure a professional .store domain to strengthen brand identity

Begin building direct customer relationships through an owned online presence

The integrated workflow reduces friction for entrepreneurs moving from product discovery to storefront launch, while helping create a stronger foundation for long-term brand development.

For online sellers, a domain is more than a web address—it is a core part of brand identity. With a .store domain, Doba members can create a storefront that is intuitive for shoppers, aligned with retail, and positioned to support stronger brand recognition over time. Combined with AI-powered store creation, the offering lowers the barrier to establishing a professional online presence from day one.

The announcement reflects Doba's broader strategy to support merchants not only in finding products, but also in building more resilient businesses. As the company continues to expand its AI-powered tools and commerce infrastructure, it remains focused on helping sellers launch faster, operate more efficiently, and grow with greater independence.

About Doba

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Doba is a leading dropshipping platform dedicated to helping online retailers discover products, connect with premium suppliers, and streamline operations. Doba connects merchants to a vast product catalog where approximately 90% of suppliers ship directly from U.S.-based warehouses, ensuring fast, reliable fulfillment that builds customer loyalty. Beyond sourcing, Doba empowers sellers with AI-driven automation tools and seamless multi-channel integrations, allowing them to reduce overhead and scale their businesses sustainably. For more information, visit www.doba.com.

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SOURCE Doba