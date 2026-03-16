Doba Launches Beta of Doba Pilot, the Industry's First AI Dropshipping Agent

SALT LAKE CITY, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doba, a leading dropshipping platform, today announced the beta launch of Doba Pilot, the industry's first AI-powered Dropshipping Agent designed to help entrepreneurs start, operate, and scale profitable online stores through a conversational interface. Released March 6, 2026, Doba Pilot simplifies ecommerce operations by combining AI with dropshipping infrastructure.

Doba Pilot: The First AI Dropshipping Agent Now in Beta, this personal AI agent helps entrepreneurs start and run dropshipping businesses through a simple conversational interface.

Doba Pilot functions as an ecommerce co-pilot that enables users to launch and manage a dropshipping business using natural language commands. Instead of navigating complex dashboards or performing repetitive manual tasks, merchants can simply describe what they want to accomplish. For example, a user might type: "Build a store, pick popular outdoor products, and list them with a 20% profit margin." Doba Pilot then helps execute key steps including store setup, intelligent product sourcing, SEO-optimized product listings, and real-time inventory synchronization.

The beta launch represents an important milestone in Doba's mission to make ecommerce more accessible through AI-driven automation. During this period, the company will gather feedback from early users to refine the experience and enhance functionality ahead of a wider release.

"Our goal is not just to automate tasks, but to help retailers grow," said Mandy Ji, CEO of Doba. "Doba Pilot helps retailers build a store, discover winning products, and publish listings quickly. That means they can spend less time figuring out what to sell and more time building a profitable ecommerce business."

What makes Doba Pilot different from existing dropshipping tools is its AI agent approach. Many dropshipping solutions focus on individual tasks such as sourcing merchandise, integrating with suppliers, or fulfilling orders. Doba Pilot is designed to help users complete an entire workflow—from product discovery to publishing listings in an online store.

Key capabilities include:

AI-powered product discovery that analyzes demand, pricing potential, and supplier data

Automated store setup that helps merchants quickly prepare a Shopify store

AI-generated product listings with descriptions, pricing suggestions, and item details

Real-time inventory synchronization across suppliers and store platforms

These capabilities are powered by Doba's established supplier marketplace and dropshipping infrastructure, giving merchants access to a wide range of inventory and fulfillment partners. By combining AI with its existing platform, Doba aims to streamline the path from a business idea to launching and managing a fully operational online store.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Doba has spent more than two decades supporting online retailers. The platform connects merchants with a network of premium suppliers, approximately 90% of whom ship directly from U.S.-based warehouses. This supplier network allows merchants to deliver faster shipping times and reliable fulfillment, supporting stronger conversion rates and improved customer loyalty.

Beyond supplier access, Doba also provides automation tools and multi-channel integrations that support sellers in managing listings, synchronizing inventory, and scaling their ecommerce operations while reducing operational overhead.

Looking ahead, Doba plans to expand Doba Pilot into a more comprehensive AI assistant designed to support entrepreneurs as they grow their dropshipping businesses. Future development will focus on enhanced product intelligence, deeper automation for daily operations, and tools that help merchants optimize listings, monitor inventory changes, and identify potential compliance or intellectual property risks.

The Doba Pilot Beta is currently available for a limited time. Ecommerce sellers, dropshippers, and technology enthusiasts are invited to request early access and explore the future of automated retail by visiting https://ai.doba.com/.

About Doba

Doba is a dropshipping platform headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, that connects online retailers with a broad network of suppliers across multiple product categories. Many Doba suppliers ship directly from U.S.-based warehouses, enabling faster delivery and improved customer experience. The platform offers a wide product catalog, automation tools, and integrations designed to help sellers operate efficiently across multiple ecommerce channels. For more information, please visit www.doba.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Jin

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SOURCE Doba