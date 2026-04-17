Doba Launches Mother's Day Initiative to Support Mom Entrepreneurs Building Online Businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doba, a leading dropshipping platform, today announced a Mother's Day initiative aimed at supporting mom entrepreneurs who are seeking more flexible ways to build and grow online businesses.

Doba

As more mothers explore entrepreneurship as a path to financial independence and greater flexibility, many still face significant barriers to entering ecommerce, including startup costs, operational complexity, technical requirements, and the challenge of balancing business ambitions with family responsibilities. Doba's latest initiative is designed to help reduce those barriers by making it easier to launch and manage an online store through automation, accessible technology, and reliable product sourcing.

Bridging the Technical Gap with AI-Driven Automation

At the center of the initiative is Doba's AI Store Builder, which helps merchants create a functional, SEO-friendly Shopify store in minutes. By simplifying store setup and reducing the need for technical expertise, the tool is intended to help aspiring entrepreneurs spend less time on setup and day-to-day complexity, and more time on building a sustainable business.

Strategic Sourcing: Access to 1 Million+ U.S. Products

Doba's platform is particularly well-suited to entrepreneurs looking for a lower-risk way to start selling online. Through its dropshipping model, merchants can launch stores and test product categories without purchasing inventory upfront. The platform also provides access to more than 1 million U.S.-local products through a network of vetted suppliers, helping sellers offer faster shipping and more reliable fulfillment to customers across key retail categories.

As part of the initiative, Doba is also highlighting seasonal sourcing opportunities tied to Mother's Day and the broader Q2 shopping period, with curated product selections across categories such as beauty and skincare, personalized jewelry, kitchen appliances, and everyday home goods. The company said the program is intended to help new and growing sellers identify relevant product opportunities during an important seasonal retail window.

Doba's Ecosystem: Seamless Integrations and AI Co-Pilot

The initiative reflects Doba's broader focus on making ecommerce more accessible through automation and multi-channel enablement. In recent months, the company has continued to expand its ecosystem across Shopify, Amazon, eBay, TikTok Shop, and Walmart, allowing merchants to manage multiple sales channels more efficiently. Doba has also introduced Doba Pilot, an AI-powered dropshipping agent designed to help sellers complete tasks such as product discovery and SEO-optimized listing creation using natural language commands.

"Many mothers have the creativity, discipline, and customer insight needed to build strong online businesses, but time, technical complexity, and startup risk often stand in the way," said Mandy Ji, CEO of Doba. "We want to make ecommerce more accessible by giving aspiring mom entrepreneurs tools that help them get started more easily, operate more efficiently, and grow with greater confidence."

The company said the initiative is part of its ongoing effort to support a wider range of entrepreneurs through tools that reduce friction and make online selling more approachable.

About Doba

Doba is a leading dropshipping platform, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, dedicated to accelerating sustainable business growth for online retailers. By connecting merchants with a comprehensive network of premium suppliers—approximately 90% of whom ship directly from U.S.-based warehouses—Doba delivers the fast, reliable fulfillment required to boost conversion rates and build long-term customer loyalty. Beyond providing an extensive product catalog, the platform empowers sellers with AI-powered automation tools and seamless multi-channel integrations, enabling them to reduce operational overhead, effortlessly scale their business, and maximize revenue. For more information, please visit www.doba.com.

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SOURCE Doba