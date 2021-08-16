Doceree Appoints Thomas Shea as CRO, North America to Spearhead Company Growth

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree Inc., the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, announced today appointment of Thomas Shea as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), North America. As the company's first CRO, Shea will lead Doceree's upward trajectory of sales in the United States and foster deeper relationships with partners to embolden success of the organization's collaborators.

Shea, the former VP of Sales of PulsePoint, is the latest strategic hire of Doceree and will oversee revenue operations to scale the company's growth as its momentum continues to rise in healthcare professional communications category.

"Our platform has enabled marketers and publishers to improve their business outcomes substantially, enriching physician engagement on endemic and point of care platforms. The addition of Thomas in the team is timely, given the way our business is flourishing in the United States, and his rich domain experience will add further value to our endeavour of making pharma marketing effective and efficient," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. "It is the third strategic hire we have made in a quick span that is in line with our deep commitment to transform the pharma marketing landscape worldwide."

The market demand for Doceree's platform led the organization to tap the distinguished executive that has been making significant contributions to maximize ROI of partnerships in the sector for more than a decade.

"The addition of Thomas brings another proven industry veteran to expand our partnerships and foster new experiences for our collaborators in the space," said Stephen Hoelper, President, North America, Doceree. "His understanding of the market enables him to introduce unique opportunities that provides more value to our partners, while generating a revenue stream that reflects rising digital transformation that's taking place within the healthcare ecosystem."

Prior to PulsePoint, Shea was at AdPrime, where he was VP of Sales for the company's pharmaceutical division. As a seasoned sales leader, Shea's established a proven track record for increasing revenue via partnerships and inspiring a high-performing sales teams during his leadership roles at his previous establishments.

"Doceree has made a substantial impact on the HCP messaging landscape as an innovator for digital communication solutions that have become paramount for businesses in healthcare market," says Shea. "Being able to join a company that values their industry cohorts and positions them for success, provides me with an incredible opportunity to continue the acceleration of these affiliations and further elevate revenue possibilities during online interactions on point-of-care and endemic networks."

About Doceree

Doceree is the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging. It aims to address the problem of rising cost of healthcare by bringing efficiency and effectiveness to physician engagement by using data and creativity in physician marketing. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

Media Contacts:

Kanchan Dass

[email protected]

Richard Krueger

[email protected]

SOURCE Doceree Inc.