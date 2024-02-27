Doceree celebrates 100% Y-o-Y Growth, Credits Success to 3x Surge in Trigger-Based Campaigns

Emerges as the ONLY Healthcare Marketing Platform that ensures Real-Time Programmatic message delivery across POC platforms triggered by clinical data, AT SCALE

The largest global marketing platform to reach 5 M+ HCPs across 25+ countries through 4000+ marketing campaigns

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the leading global healthcare marketing platform building unprecedented programmatic solutions for HCP marketing with proprietary data tools, celebrates a phenomenal 3x surge in trigger-based campaigns on point-of-care (POC) platforms. With the recent USPTO patent approval for its innovative 'Triggers' feature, Doceree asserts itself as the sole global healthcare marketing platform equipped to deliver real-time messages at scale. Acknowledged as the preferred method within its demand side network, Doceree's Triggers technology drives an impressive average increase of up to 39% in script lifts compared to regular display messaging.

As a momentous milestone, the company successfully secured USD 35 million in Series B funding in September 2023, marking a pivotal moment in its three-and-a-half-year growth journey. In conjunction with this achievement, Doceree proudly announced a remarkable 100% year-over-year revenue increase despite the odds posed by the intricate global macroeconomic landscape, accompanied by a tripling of monthly revenue since its Series A fundraising in April 2022.

Reflecting on company's remarkable success in 2023-24, Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree, said, "We are dedicated to transforming healthcare marketing through our unwavering commitment to harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). With innovative HCP messaging solutions, we are poised to set new standards in the industry, simplifying HCP engagement worldwide, and providing top-notch end-to-end solutions that have enabled pharmaceutical manufacturers to achieve significant growth. Our recent investment is a testament to the value we bring to the space. We aim to introduce at least five pioneering solutions in 2024, further solidifying our dedication to advancing the industry."

Bolstering its technological prowess in the past one year, Doceree heavily invested in data analytics, privacy, and transparency to enhance healthcare professional (HCP) messaging on a global scale. Recognized as the Best Innovative Technology Platform by Digiday, Doceree introduced groundbreaking AI solutions such as Doceree Enterprise for media agencies (unveiled at Cannes 2023) and Insights , a campaign assistant tool akin to ChatGPT.

"In the dynamic AdTech and healthcare marketing landscape, it's truly humbling to witness the widespread adoption of our pioneering technology within the endemic and POC ecosystem. Seeing our cutting-edge solutions seamlessly integrate and address the growing market demands is profoundly inspiring," shares Vijay Adapala, EVP-Global Supply Partnership, Doceree, as he gears up to unveil another of Doceree's industry-first innovations at HIMSS 2024, sparking-up excitement and anticipation within the industry.

Highlighting its expansive reach, Doceree engaged with over 5 million HCPs across 25+ markets through more than 4,000 campaigns in 2023. The company intensified its operations in key regions like the US, EU, and India, while simultaneously venturing into emerging markets in the MEA and SEA regions. This effort aligns seamlessly with Doceree's vision to be a global leader in targeted messaging to healthcare professionals.

"Our mission since inception has been to improve global health outcomes and lower healthcare costs. Doceree has made significant progress in the past year in this direction, and we're determined to boost our global expansion and growth in 2024 through strategic partnerships worldwide," remarked Preetha Vasanji, President-Emerging Markets, Doceree.

Doceree further doubled its brand partners in 2023, underscoring company's commitment to sustained growth and innovation as it outlines its vision for 2024. In response to Doceree's expanded partnerships, Kamya Elawadhi, Chief Client Officer, said, "It's exciting to be part of a team that remains steadfast in its commitment to growth and advancement in the ever-evolving space of healthcare marketing. Together, we're not just adapting to change—we're embracing it and redefining what's possible in healthcare marketing."

To further bolster relationships and foster knowledge sharing among partners, Doceree unveiled The Next Marketing Lab during Digital Pharma East 2023. "Exclusively available to our valued clients at Doceree, our innovative lab offers customized, cutting-edge data strategies and solutions crafted through our unique proprietary cross-functional collaboration methodologies. Our goal is to optimize outcomes by providing enhanced targeting and measurement experiences for marketing campaigns," explained Thomas Shea, Chief Revenue Officer (North America) at Doceree.

In the year 2023, Doceree also earned accolades as a 'Great Place to Work (India)' and was recognized among the 'Best Places to Work' by NJBiz. During this time, the company saw a remarkable 60% expansion of its global workforce, attracting top talent from leading AdTech, Advertising, and Media agencies. As a global organization, Doceree underscored its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) by implementing a comprehensive global initiative across its offices. Currently, Doceree is actively seeking to enhance its talent pool, offering over 50 new employment opportunities worldwide.

About Doceree

Doceree is a global platform building unprecedented solutions for healthcare professional (HCP) messaging with proprietary data and advanced tools. Utilizing an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms, Doceree facilitates seamless and meaningful communication between life sciences brands and HCPs, ensuring delivery of highly personalized messages to HCPs at scale. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

