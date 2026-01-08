Doceree Emerges as Healthcare Marketing's Most AI-Forward Technology Platform, Building Industry's First Operating System for the AI Era

Company unifies its AI ecosystem under doceree.ai, launches five industry-first AI solutions, earns top global recognitions, and defines the 2026 agenda for intelligent healthcare engagement

SHORT HILLS, N.J. , Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing, today announced its emergence as the most AI-forward technology platform in the category, marking 2025 as the year it moved the industry from fragmented AI adoption to AI-native execution at scale.

As healthcare marketing crossed a critical inflection point in 2025, Doceree didn't merely deploy artificial intelligence—it re-architected the category around it. The result: a unified, context-driven operating system purpose-built for the complexity, compliance, and nuance of physician engagement.

From AI Features to an AI Operating System

At the centre of this transformation is doceree.ai, the industry's first unified operating system that consolidates every AI-powered marketing capability into a single, interoperable ecosystem. Designed specifically for healthcare, the platform operates across multiple intelligence layers—including intelligence, reading, conversational, workflow, and experience layers—allowing brands to engage healthcare professionals with unprecedented precision, relevance, and compliance.

Rather than treating AI as an add-on, Doceree embedded intelligence into the foundation of healthcare marketing—ensuring that every interaction is context-aware, decision-sensitive, and outcome-driven.

"2025 was the year healthcare marketing moved from AI experimentation to AI execution—and Doceree led that shift," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "We didn't add AI as a feature. We built an operating system around the realities of physician engagement, where every interaction is powered by contextual intelligence."

Five Breakthrough AI Innovations That Redefined the Category

In 2025, Doceree introduced five industry-first AI-powered solutions, each addressing a foundational gap in healthcare marketing:

RepTwin — the industry's first AI-powered virtual brand representative , enabling compliant, personalized physician engagement at scale

— the industry's first , enabling compliant, personalized physician engagement at scale co-pay.com — a real-time affordability intelligence platform connecting physicians and patients with co-pay and access programs at the moment of prescribing

— a real-time affordability intelligence platform connecting physicians and patients with co-pay and access programs at the moment of prescribing Premium Programmatic — context-aware programmatic advertising powered by patented MeSH taxonomy for unmatched message relevance across specialist medical publishers

— context-aware programmatic advertising powered by patented MeSH taxonomy for unmatched message relevance across specialist medical publishers DataIQ — a unified HCP intelligence platform that simplifies the understanding and activation of HCP audiences at scale

— a unified HCP intelligence platform that simplifies the understanding and activation of HCP audiences at scale AdManager — Healthcare exclusive ad management platform to maximize inventory utilization and monetization

Together with Doceree's existing AI-enabled offerings—Point-of-Care (POC), Spark, Marketplace, and its Account-Based Marketing (ABM) suite—these innovations form the most comprehensive AI-first ecosystem in healthcare marketing.

In 2025, Doceree also became the first platform in the category to introduce AI-powered creative analytics, enabling brands to predict creative effectiveness, engagement patterns, and compliance risk both before and during campaign execution.

Industry Recognition Validates AI Leadership

Doceree's AI-first architecture and execution earned multiple global recognitions in 2025, validating its leadership across both healthcare and technology domains:

Silver Globee Award for Operating System achievement in AI innovation

for Operating System achievement in AI innovation Silver Globee Award (Healthcare Tech Solution) , Honoree – AdExchanger Awards (Best Demand-Side Technology) , and Finalist – Fierce Pharma (ImpiRicus HCP Impact Award) for Co-Pay.com

, , and for Co-Pay.com Global Tech Award for Excellence in AI & AdTech for RepTwin, recognized as the most advanced agentic AI solution in healthcare marketing

"What differentiates Doceree is not just how advanced our AI is, but how deeply it understands healthcare," Jain added. "Our systems account for clinical workflows, prescribing behavior, therapeutic nuance, and compliance simultaneously. This is AI built for healthcare—not retrofitted to it."

Shaping the Industry Narrative, Not Just the Technology

Throughout 2025, Doceree's leadership remained at the forefront of global industry dialogue—shaping conversations around AI-first marketing, responsible innovation, and the future of healthcare engagement.

Jain also launched Season 2 of The Next Marketing with HJ, focused on decoding the future of marketing through AI, reinforcing Doceree's role not just as a technology leader, but as a narrative-setter for the industry.

"Being AI-first isn't about chasing trends—it's about setting direction," said Kamya Elawadhi, Chief Client Officer, Doceree. "Our leadership visibility reflects both our confidence in the platform and our responsibility to guide the industry toward smarter, more ethical healthcare marketing."

Investing in AI Talent to Stay Ahead

To accelerate its AI roadmap, Doceree acquired an AI venture founded by Varun Hasija, bringing him back to lead the company's overall AI strategy. Simultaneously, Doceree is expanding its global AI talent pool, actively recruiting experts in machine learning, large language models, computer vision, predictive analytics, and AI safety.

"The AI talent war is real, and Doceree is winning because we're building AI that truly matters," said Jain. "Our teams aren't optimizing clicks—they're enabling better clinical conversations and outcomes."

This momentum builds on Doceree's recognition as a Best Place to Work and OpenAI's Token of Appreciation for surpassing 10 billion tokens, underscoring its standing among the world's most AI-forward organizations.

2026: From AI Adoption to AI Mastery

Insights from the Doceree 360 Report reveal a decisive shift in 2025, with brands moving from AI experimentation to intelligence-led planning, activation, and measurement—driving significant growth in AI-powered campaign adoption on the platform.

Looking ahead to 2026, Doceree will deepen integration across its operating system, introduce new intelligence-led products, and expand AI-powered engagement to new audiences—making advanced AI accessible to every healthcare marketer, regardless of technical expertise.

"We're moving the industry from AI adoption to AI mastery," Jain concluded. "As healthcare marketing becomes more connected and accountable, Doceree remains committed to shaping what's next—not reacting to it."

About Doceree

Doceree is the only AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

To know more, visit www.doceree.ai

