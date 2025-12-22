New Annual Report Reveals Opportunity for Pharma Marketers to Reach Physicians Throughout Entire Decision-Making Journey—From Learning and Workflow Moments to Point-of-Care and Beyond

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical marketers now have unprecedented opportunities to engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) across their entire digital decision-making journey, according to Doceree 360: Understanding HCP Engagement in the Age of AI (2025 Edition), released today by Doceree, the only AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing.

Point-of-Care Is Just the Beginning: Doceree 360 Report Maps Three Strategic Imperatives for HCP Engagement Across All Digital Touchpoints

The report identifies a transformative evolution in physician behavior: HCPs now make clinical decisions across a continuum of digital environments—including medical knowledge platforms, professional networks, CME environments, EHR workflows, and point-of-care systems. This creates powerful new opportunities for pharma brands to deliver relevant intelligence at every stage of the clinical journey.

"We're witnessing an expansion of engagement possibilities that didn't exist even two years ago," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. "HCPs engage with clinical information before, during, and after patient interactions—across learning contexts, workflow environments, professional conversations, and point of care. Pharma marketing can now follow that journey with precision. True impact comes from reinforcing relevance across the entire decision-making arc, creating value at every meaningful touchpoint."

Three Strategic Imperatives for Pharma

The Doceree 360 report outlines three critical strategic imperatives that pharma brands must adopt to maximize impact across the complete HCP digital ecosystem:

Imperative 1: Establish a New Standard for Credible AI Content

The report highlights that HCPs no longer accept AI that is fast but unreliable. Pharma must move from content distribution to AI-governed content assurance, ensuring all AI-generated outputs are evidence-backed, auditable, and aligned with approved clinical and regulatory frameworks. Credibility, not speed alone, is now the currency of influence in HCP engagement.

Imperative 2: Deliver Context-First Engagement Across Touchpoints

HCP engagement has shifted from linear learning to adaptive, moment-driven interactions across research, learning, workflow, and conversational environments. Rather than pursuing omnipresence, the report emphasizes that pharma must focus on appearing only when the cognitive moment demands it, delivering relevant intelligence seamlessly within clinical workflows, including point-of-care and EHR environments.

Imperative 3: Shift from Promotion to Patient-Impact Enablement

As AI accelerates clinical decision-making, operational barriers such as access, affordability, and prior authorization have become more visible—and less tolerable. The Doceree 360 report shows that HCPs increasingly reward brands that help remove friction in real time, enabling faster treatment initiation and improved patient outcomes. Patient-impact enablement, not promotional messaging, is emerging as the new benchmark for engagement.

What's Next: 2026-27 Predictions

Based on these imperatives, Doceree 360 predicts that the next phase of pharma marketing will be defined by:

Deeper integration of EHR- and workflow-triggered messaging delivering real-time clinical intelligence

of EHR- and workflow-triggered messaging delivering real-time clinical intelligence AI-driven orchestration that seamlessly coordinates engagement across multiple HCP platforms

that seamlessly coordinates engagement across multiple HCP platforms Advanced creative intelligence with real-time performance measurement and optimization

with real-time performance measurement and optimization Ecosystem-led strategies that replace traditional channel-led planning with holistic journey mapping

"The opportunity before us is to meet physicians wherever they are in their clinical journey—from the first learning moment to point of care and the final prescribing decision," said Kamya Elawadhi, Chief Client Officer, Doceree. "The brands that win will be those that understand HCP engagement as a comprehensive journey across all digital touchpoints. Success requires strategic presence and precision across the full continuum where physicians learn, decide, and act."

Download the full report: https://info.doceree.com/healthcare-marketing-trends-2025-2026

About Doceree

Doceree is the only AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850450/Doceree_360_Report_Point_of_Care.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758952/5592362/Doceree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Doceree