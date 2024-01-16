Doceree expands Leadership Team in North America with Top Talents from AdTech and Ad agencies

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move aimed at fortifying brand positioning and driving global growth, Doceree, the leading global platform for HCP programmatic marketing, has successfully enlisted the expertise of two industry luminaries: the former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of DeepIntent and former Managing Director (MD) of the renowned IPG Group agency. This expansion seamlessly integrates with Doceree's sustained surge in workforce growth, showcasing an impressive 100% YoY increase in global headcount within 3.5 years since its inception.

Kamya Elawadhi, formerly the Senior Vice President (North America & EU) and Corporate Strategy - Customer Success at Doceree, has been elevated to the role of Chief Client Officer. Known for her substantial contributions in scaling Doceree's global operations being a founding team member, Elawadhi in her new capacity, will lead the charge in elevating and differentiating the way Doceree partners with clients. Her appointment underscores her instrumental role in fortifying Doceree's market position, marking a strategic move for sustained growth and enhanced client engagement.

In another significant move, Marcella Milliet Sciorra assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer. Boasting a remarkable record of accomplishment in building and leading high-performing teams, Sciorra previously played a pivotal role in scaling DeepIntent's marketing organization and overseeing the merger of Time Warner Cable, Charter Communications, and BrightHouse ad sales marketing operations. In her role at Doceree, Sciorra will build and scale global marketing operations to fuel the company's fast growth.

Adding momentum to Doceree's growth trajectory is George Musi, who has recently taken up the role of Executive Vice President and General Manager-Doceree Enterprise. With a distinguished career marked by leadership roles in renowned global healthcare agencies like IPG, Musi is entrusted with overseeing operations related to Doceree Enterprise—a groundbreaking HCP-focused global marketing platform designed to provide media agencies with high-impact, scalable programmatic capabilities, specifically tailored for healthcare and life sciences brands. Leveraging his diverse background in the healthcare sector and extensive expertise encompassing data, analytics, AI (Artificial Intelligence), media, creative and digital, Musi is set to play a pivotal role in fortifying Doceree's value chain for Enterprise offerings.

"We are excited to welcome such accomplished professionals to our leadership team. Their diverse backgrounds and proven track records in the advertising industry will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare marketing at Doceree. As we embark on a remarkable growth journey, the addition of these industry leaders to our team is a strategic move to drive our vision forward and continue our trajectory of success," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree.

With an additional offering of 50+ net new jobs globally on Doceree's platform, the company is actively seeking to further bolster its talent pool. This strategic hiring initiative reflects Doceree's dedication to amplifying its capabilities, with the goal of enhancing healthcare outcomes through rigorous talent acquisition and development.

About Doceree:  

Doceree is a global platform building unprecedented solutions for healthcare professional (HCP) programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools. It facilitates messaging between life sciences brands and HCPs through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms to programmatically deliver personalized communications to HCPs and transparent marketing campaign metrics at scale.  To learn more, visit www.doceree.com.

