SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing, today announced its 2025 year-in-review, closing the year as the largest and only truly direct point-of-care (POC) engagement platform in the United States.

Doceree Enters 2026 as the Only Truly Direct Point-of-Care Engagement Platform at Scale

As point-of-care adoption accelerates across healthcare marketing, the market has seen an influx of players operating through EHR aggregation layers, consulting-led implementations, or reseller agency models. While these approaches offer proximity to care, they fall short of delivering true in-workflow engagement, consistent measurement, and enterprise-scale execution.

Doceree stands apart. Built on 150+ direct electronic health record (EHR) integrations, including leading platforms such as Epic and Oracle Cerner, Doceree enables pharmaceutical and healthcare brands to engage HCPs directly within active clinical workflows—powered by real-time contextual intelligence and governed by the highest standards of privacy, compliance, and data integrity.

Direct Integration vs. Proxy-Based POC Models

Unlike aggregator platforms that stitch together fragmented access, consultants that deploy one-off solutions, or reseller agencies dependent on third-party inventory, Doceree is a native, directly integrated infrastructure platform. This architectural advantage enables:

True in-workflow engagement, not peripheral or login-screen placements

First-party, privacy-safe EHR data activation, not inferred or syndicated data

Uniform measurement and optimization across systems, not fragmented reporting

Scalable, repeatable enterprise execution without intermediary dependencies

Demonstrated Momentum at Infrastructure Scale

In 2025, Doceree delivered strong, defensible growth across its POC ecosystem:

~50% year-over-year increase in POC campaign activity

in POC campaign activity ~30% growth in active enterprise accounts across pharma and healthcare segments

across pharma and healthcare segments Launch of Creative Analytics in Q4 2025, enabling brands to evaluate and optimize creative performance inside EHR environments—a capability not available through reseller or consultant-driven models

Early adoption signals strong market demand for measurable, data-driven engagement at the point-of-care, reinforcing POC as a strategic channel rather than an experimental one.

Redefining What 'Point-of-Care' Truly Means

"The industry often confuses proximity to care with point-of-care itself," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "Doceree doesn't aggregate access or resell placements—we integrate directly into EHR workflows. That distinction is what enables relevance, compliance, and scale to coexist."

By activating real-time clinical context, Doceree's AI-powered platform delivers messaging at the precise moments when care decisions are made, while minimizing cognitive load for healthcare professionals.

Innovation Where Others Cannot Operate

Major EHR environments such as Epic and Oracle Cerner traditionally prohibit commercial advertising within native systems. Where others stop or rely on indirect workarounds, Doceree engineered a compliant path forward.

Through Spark, built on SMART on FHIR standards, Doceree operates within approved interoperability frameworks—enabling compliant, contextual brand engagement without violating EHR platform policies.

"Doceree helps us deliver relevant, timely messages to clinicians directly in their workflow—supporting our mission to simplify care delivery," said Khurshid Mughal, CEO, Practice EHR.

Expanding the Scope of Point-of-Care Impact

In 2025, Doceree expanded its platform with co-pay.com, extending point-of-care engagement into affordability, access, and treatment initiation. The company is now actively collaborating with brands on trial and treatment messaging, enabling compliant communication around patient access at critical decision moments—directly within clinical workflows.

"Doceree enables real-time relevance at scale," said John Ketcham, Chief Revenue Officer, DAW Systems. "That level of execution simply isn't possible through agency-led or reseller-based POC models."

Clear Market Signal Heading Into 2026

As healthcare marketers mature in their POC strategies, momentum is consolidating around platforms built for direct access, repeatability, and intelligence.

Doceree enters 2026 with multiple enterprise commitments secured through its NEXT program, locking in full-year campaign flights and reinforcing confidence in directly integrated point-of-care as a long-term strategic channel.

"Closing 2025 as the largest directly integrated POC engagement platform in the U.S. reflects the trust of our EHR partners and the broader healthcare ecosystem," said Vijay Adapala, EVP & GM, Global Supply Partnerships, Doceree. "In 2026, healthcare marketing will reward intelligence over scale—and intelligence requires direct integration."

As the industry moves into 2026, Doceree continues to lead the point-of-care category it pioneered—advancing AI-first capabilities while expanding its EHR footprint across the U.S. healthcare system.

Watch how Doceree delivers the most relevant nudges to HCPs at the point of care: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgUq4HUIe5M

