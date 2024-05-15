Doceree Launches HIEP to Unveil the Untapped Potential of Healthcare Digital Platforms

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the leading global healthcare marketing platform building unprecedented programmatic solutions for HCP marketing, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated HIEP (High Interaction & Engagement Platforms) UK and Europe edition. Presented in collaboration with WPP's healthcare specialist agency CMI Media Group, the groundbreaking report profiles endemic, point-of-care, and physician networking platforms in a digital engagement context, shedding light on their potential to power interactions and drive communications in the healthcare industry.

Doceree launches HIEP report (EU/UK Edition) (PRNewsfoto/Doceree Inc.)

In the current landscape, the healthcare sector exhibits preference for an omnichannel marketing approach that effectively combines digital and traditional channels. This shift underscores the critical importance for pharmaceutical marketers to excel in digital strategies. Yet, challenges persist within the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries regarding the optimal selection of digital platforms to engage healthcare professionals (HCPs), as marketers often lack a comprehensive understanding of the available digital tools to formulate precise strategies for digital budget allocation.

To bridge this knowledge gap, and empower marketers with better engagement and decision-making, Doceree introduced HIEP as a medium that could help brands forge neatly choreographed digital strategies, thereby bringing efficiency to operations at scale and improve business outcomes. The report focuses on how the digital medium can be harnessed to create a win-win situation for all the stakeholders—marketers, in terms of efficiency; publishers, in terms of revenue; HCPs, for knowledge exchange and for better treatment outcomes.

Commenting on the report launch, Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree, said, " We are thrilled to introduce the HIEP report (UK/EU edition) as it marks a significant step forward in advancing healthcare marketing strategies in the UK and Europe and leveraging the power of digital platforms to engage HCPs effectively in the region. What's particularly exciting is how marketers can effortlessly map and track HCPs' digital interactions and engagement, and fine-tune omnichannel marketing campaigns, to ultimately amplifying impact and generate superior returns on investment with HIEP. We anticipate that this report will greatly benefit our pharmaceutical and agency partners in the UK & Europe region, and we are eager to replicate this success in other regions throughout the year".

Commenting on the initiative, Joe Warren, EVP, Growth, CMI Media Group, said, "Collaborating with Doceree on the HIEP initiative allows us to shed light on the global impact marketers can make in healthcare. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes in the region and underscores the importance of understanding channels and partners for crafting superior omnichannel strategies. Together, we aim to drive awareness and empower marketers with the insights they need to make a meaningful impact in healthcare marketing."

Key highlights of the HIEP report include:

In-depth analysis of endemic, point-of-care, and physician networking platforms

Case studies showcasing successful integration of digital platforms in healthcare marketing

Recommendations for optimizing omnichannel marketing campaigns and maximizing ROI

The report by Doceree has been meticulously crafted in collaboration with research partner Brand Innerworld and is proudly presented in association with CMI Media Group, a distinguished global media agency recognized for its significant contributions to the healthcare sector.

For more information about Doceree and the HIEP report, visit https://doceree.com/in/reports/hiep/

About Doceree:

Doceree is a leading global platform dedicated to revolutionizing HCP programmatic messaging with cutting-edge, proprietary data tools. By fostering direct messaging between life sciences brands and HCPs, Doceree enables the delivery of personalized communications through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms. The result is transparent marketing campaign metrics and personalized messaging at scale. To explore how Doceree can transform your healthcare communication. Learn more at www.doceree.com.

About CMI Media Group:

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. Visit https://cmimediagroup.com/.

About Brand Innerworld:

Brand Innerworld is a leading healthcare brand consultancy and insight mining firm providing specialized solutions with the help of AI technology. The consultancy is dedicated to transforming healthcare brands into market leaders. With meticulous primary and secondary research, the firm captures deep insights into the experiences of healthcare professionals and patients. Specializing in blending these insights with marketing and media acumen, Brand Innerworld equips healthcare brands with actionable strategies that enhance patient outcomes and brand growth. Serving multinational healthcare corporations, medical device companies, and tech platforms, Brand Innerworld is recognized for its innovative approach to medical marketing. Learn more about Brand Innerworld at https://brandinnerworld.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413865/Doceree_HIEP_Report.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758952/Doceree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Doceree Inc.