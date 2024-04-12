DOCGO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of DocGo Inc. - DCGO

NEW ORLEANS, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into DocGo Inc. (NasdaqCM: DCGO).

DocGo is a healthcare company that provides medical transportation and mobile health services in the United States and the United Kingdom. In September 2023, news media sources reported numerous alleged misrepresentations by the Company, including that its contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") was worth far below the $4 billion touted by the Company and was in fact worth under $2 billion, and that the company's CEO had fabricated specific relevant elements of his educational background, which subsequently resulted in his resignation.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether DocGo's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

