DOCK BLOCKS OF NORTH AMERICA EARNS SBA EXPORTER OF THE YEAR AWARD AS COMPANY CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF U.S. MARINE INNOVATION

Charleston-Based Manufacturer Recognized for Expanding American-Made Waterfront Infrastructure Systems Across International Markets

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global demand grows for durable waterfront infrastructure, Dock Blocks™ of North America is bringing American marine innovation to waterfronts around the world.

The Charleston-based manufacturer of modular floating dock systems and drive-on boat lifts has been named the U.S. Small Business Administration's 2026 Small Business Exporter of the Year for South Carolina, recognizing the company's continued international expansion and growing export footprint across the Caribbean and Central America during its milestone 15th anniversary year.

Dock Blocks™ designs and manufactures patented modular floating dock systems, drive-on docking systems, and commercial floating platform systems used across residential, marina, government, military, and industrial waterfront applications. Through a growing international dealer and installer network, the company exports its U.S.-manufactured floating dock systems to markets throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, including the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama.

"Over the past 15 years, we've focused on building innovative marine infrastructure systems that can perform in demanding waterfront environments anywhere in the world," said Matt West, CEO of Dock Blocks™ of North America. "Being recognized as Exporter of the Year reflects the growing global demand for durable, modular waterfront solutions and proves that American manufacturing can compete on an international stage."

The company's floating dock solutions for marinas, government agencies, commercial waterfronts, and residential markets are designed for long-term durability, configurability, and ease of installation in challenging marine environments. Its product portfolio includes modular docks, floating platforms, PWC docking systems, and boat lift alternatives engineered for marina infrastructure, emergency response, marine law enforcement, and waterfront recreation applications.

Manufactured in the United States through an ISO-certified production process, Dock Blocks™ products support a broad range of global marine infrastructure and Caribbean marina development projects while reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to U.S. manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Dock Blocks™ has spent the past 15 years expanding its presence across residential, commercial, marina, and government marine infrastructure markets while growing into an exporter of modular marine infrastructure systems serving waterfront projects throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

ABOUT DOCK BLOCKS™ OF NORTH AMERICA

Dock Blocks™ of North America is a Charleston, South Carolina-based modular floating dock manufacturer celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2026. The company designs and manufactures patented modular floating dock systems, drive-on docking systems, and commercial floating platform systems for residential, marina, government, military, and industrial applications. Its U.S.-manufactured marine infrastructure products are exported throughout the Caribbean and Latin America for use in marina developments, waterfront. To learn more about Dock Blocks™ or find a location visit our locations page. For logos, visit our media page.

CONTACT: Rebecca Berton, Scribe CHS, [email protected]

SOURCE Dock Blocks of North America