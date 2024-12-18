DocketAI Named a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in AI-Led Sales Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocketAI , an AI startup transforming revenue enablement, today announces it has been included in the Gartner Cool Vendor in AI-led Sales research. According to Gartner, "This report reviews how AI-led sales research enables sellers to synthesize high-quality information and extract actionable insights to enhance buyer interactions and drive growth."

"We are incredibly excited to be named a Cool Vendor in the AI-Led Sales research category," says Arjun Pillai, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at DocketAI. "As the world's first AI Sales Engineer teammate, DocketAI powers sales teams to increase revenue growth with greater efficiency, leading to up to 22% higher revenue per seller. We believe that being on a list like this further solidifies our leadership position in the Sales-Specialized GenAI market, helping even more enterprises leverage our technology and achieve their goals."

According to the research, "Gartner's Seller Skills Survey shows that sellers with high AI partnership competency are 3.7 times more likely to meet quota than those with a lower competency."

"This research shows the profound impact that AI-driven tools can have on the sales process," says Pillai. "At DocketAI, we're empowering sales teams with an AI Sales Engineer teammate that delivers real-time, actionable insights to reduce manual tasks and improve efficiency. From answering complex queries to auto-filling RFPs and crafting tailored documents in seconds, our platform helps go-to-market teams close deals faster, scale their efforts, and drive meaningful business growth."

About DocketAI

Founded by Arjun Pillai, former Chief Data Officer at ZoomInfo, and Anoop Thomas Mathew, former Director of Sales Engineering at FullContact, DocketAI is the world's first AI Sales Engineer Teammate an agentic AI revenue enablement product that helps go-to-market teams increase win rates, shorten sales cycles, grow ACVs and enhance seller efficiency. by acting as an on-demand AI Sales Engineer.

DocketAI answers sales queries instantly, auto-fills complex RFPs, DDQs, and security questionnaires, and creates customized documents for sellers, 95%+ accuracy, sub-2.7% hallucination rates, and responses in under 3 seconds. at 95% accuracy below 2.7% hallucination rate reducing operational overhead by 83%.

The platform uses its proprietary Sales Knowledge Lake™ to ingest structured and unstructured data from various sources, continually learn from top performers to amplify their best practices across the revenue team, and deliver buyer-ready sales knowledge.

