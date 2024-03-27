DocNow EHR: Pioneering the Future of Post-Acute Wound Care Through PAWSIC Platinum Sponsorship

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocNow , a provider of Electronic Health Record (EHR) and wound care management solutions for Post-Acute Care providers, today announced it has become a platinum sponsor of PAWSIC (Post Acute Wound & Skin Integrity Council).

The PAWSIC mission of leveraging research, technology, and national guidelines, to ensure great outcomes in Post-Acute wound management, line up with the vision of DocNow, which is to fundamentally disrupt the current technology options available for Post-Acute wound care.

Dr. Kashif Saeed , CEO and Founder of DocNow, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Our alliance with PAWSIC is a natural fit. Their expertise in the Post-Acute wound care sector, combined with our technological innovations, promises to lead the way in improving patient outcomes. Our goal is to ensure that the cutting-edge guidelines PAWSIC develops are seamlessly integrated into our technology, transforming the way wound care is delivered."

DocNow was designed by a physician who was frustrated with the inefficiencies of legacy Post-Acute Care systems. DocNow integrates seamlessly with existing facility EMRs , such as PointClickCare and MatrixCare, and enables medical professionals to see more patients, generate additional revenue per visit, and significantly reduce the time it takes to chart and complete other administrative tasks. By automating provider workflows around note generation and charge capture, practices can improve billing accuracy and compliance.

"On behalf of PAWSIC, we are all so deeply grateful for DocNow's generous support," said Jeanine Maguire , President of PAWSIC. "This commitment and contribution will make a significant impact on our ability to fulfill our mission and make a positive difference in the lives of those we serve. DocNow's dedication to making a meaningful impact aligns perfectly with our vision and we are excited to have the support as we move forward on this journey."

Since launching in 2019, DocNow has established partnerships with approximately 2,000 long-term care facilities. DocNow services several specialties, but for Wound Care providers, the company offers a mobile application for photos, measurements, and wound-specific assessments.

DocNow offers assistive note generation, advanced templating, and multiple other tools to help providers efficiently complete their work. Robust bi-directional integrations with facility EMRs such as PointClickCare and MatrixCare allow for maximized automation.

About DocNow

DocNow is a Post-Acute Care Electronic Health Record (EHR) system made for providers, by providers. With facility integration, manual entry is eliminated and advanced templates and customized shortcuts reduce charting time. MIPS compliance, automated order generation, coding, biller integration, and a flexible, configurable platform that streamlines the entire charting process, makes it quick and easy to chart and focus on patient outcomes. Specific to wound care, the DocNow EHR includes a mobile application, capture of wound-specific documentation, measurement & photo features, assessment, automated order generation, automated coding, billing integration, and the ability to customize templates.

For more information, please visit DocNow and follow us on LinkedIn .

About PAWSIC

PAWSIC is a 501 (c) 6 non-profit inter-professional collaboration dedicated to the advancement of a patient-centered team approach in post-acute care. Their mission is to advocate for and support the achievement of an integration of evidence-based skin and wound prevention and management practices within the post-acute healthcare arena. As part of their commitment to fostering collaboration and excellence, they offer membership services for healthcare professionals, providing access to a network of experts and resources to enhance their skills and contribute to improved patient outcomes.

SOURCE DoctorNow, Inc