DocNow Raises Seed Round to Further Expand Next Generation Electronic Health Record (EHR) System for Post-Acute Care Providers

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocNow , a provider of Electronic Health Record (EHR) and wound care management solutions for Post-Acute Care providers, today announced it has closed a Series Seed round led by Waterline Ventures .

DocNow was designed by a physician who was frustrated with the inefficiencies of legacy Post-Acute Care systems. DocNow integrates seamlessly with existing facility EMRs, such as PointClickCare and MatrixCare, and enables medical professionals to see more patients, generate additional revenue per visit, and significantly reduce the time it takes to chart and complete other administrative tasks. By automating provider workflows around note generation and charge capture, practices can improve billing accuracy and compliance.

Since launching in 2019, DocNow has established partnerships with approximately 2,000 long-term care facilities. DocNow services several specialties including Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Cardiology / Pulmonology, Behavioral Health (Psychiatry + Psychology), and Internal Medicine. For Wound Care providers, the company offers a mobile application for photos, measurements, and wound-specific assessments that seamlessly sync with the EHR.

DocNow's platform is designed to fit the specific needs of each practice. DocNow offers assistive note generation, advanced templating, and multiple other tools to help providers efficiently complete their work. Robust bi-directional integrations with facility EMRs such as PointClickCare and MatrixCare allow for maximized automation.

"We are on a mission to fundamentally change the Post-Acute Care space by providing modern technology for providers. Based on growing market demand, we are very excited to partner with Waterline to scale our operations as we become the leader in the Post-Acute Care EHR space," said Dr. Kashif Saeed , CEO and Founder of DocNow.

"We are thrilled to partner with the team at DocNow," said Robbie Greenglass , Founder and Managing Director at Waterline Ventures. "The platform is built for clinicians, by clinicians. Kashif has experienced first-hand the frustrations that legacy software brings to daily life of providers in the field. At the end of the day, this means that patients will benefit from more time spent with their care teams, which is always the goal."

The company plans on using the capital to accelerate the development of innovative features, expansion across the Post-Acute Care space, and continued customer focus.

About DocNow

DocNow is a Post-Acute Care Electronic Health Record (EHR) system made for providers, by providers. With facility integration, manual entry is eliminated and advanced templates and customized shortcuts reduce charting time. MIPS compliance, automated order generation, coding, biller integration, and a flexible, configurable platform that streamlines the entire charting process, makes it quick and easy to chart and focus on patient outcomes. Specific to wound care, the DocNow EHR includes a mobile application, capture of wound-specific documentation, measurement & photo features, assessment, automated order generation, automated coding, billing integration, and the ability to customize templates.

For more information, please visit DocNow and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Waterline Ventures

Waterline Ventures is a Boston-based investment firm that partners with early-stage healthcare technology and services companies improving the way care is delivered. With increasing costs, inconsistent quality, and inadequate access to healthcare, the opportunity for technological innovation in the space is massive. Waterline invests in entrepreneurs that are building next-gen technology and care models that optimize the healthcare experience for payors, providers, pharma, and ultimately, patients. Waterline's entrepreneurs understand the nuances of the healthcare landscape and create efficient businesses that drive meaningful innovation within the system.

