DoControl Appoints John Chester as Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, announced today that John Chester, former Vice President of Sales at Contrast Security, has joined as Vice President of Sales at DoControl. With him, John brings over 25 years of enterprise sales and sales leadership experience. Through this strategic hire, DoControl continues to advance the goals it established by scaling its sales force and increasing the number of completed deals to increase the company's customer base, following its $30 million Series B funding round earlier this year.

"DoControl has reached an inflection point where we handle demand at a much larger scale and are in need of proven leadership experience, sales efficiency, and team culture building," said Omri Weinberg, Co-Founder & CRO at DoControl. "Adding John to lead our sales organization is a huge win for DoControl. He is a proven enterprise sales executive with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling sales teams from the ground up to IPO and successful M&As. John will be an integral part of our team as DoControl continues to provide cutting-edge technology to new and existing customers; we are delighted to welcome him."

John joins DoControl after five years at Contrast Security, where he was Vice President of Sales for North America, leading a team of 40 people. Before Contrast Security, John was Vice President of Sales at MobileIron, leading enterprise sales motion to a successful IPO.

"DoControl is solving a real industry gap with differentiating technology," said John Chester. "I look forward to scaling our enterprise sales organization in collaboration with the rest of our experienced leadership team, world-class engineering team, and trusted partners. I am thrilled to be a part of an organization that continues to support organizations in preventing data breaches within their SaaS applications."

Chester joins an expanding team built to take full advantage of DoControl's explosive growth.

With a well-rounded sales team, DoControl looks to continue to tackle the SaaS data security problem, which has grown tremendously as enterprises continue to increase their use of SaaS applications across all business functions.

About DoControl:

DoControl is an agentless, event-driven SaaS Security Platform that secures sensitive data and files within business-critical SaaS applications. DoControl helps you understand how much data is exposed, remediate it quickly, and automatically remediate it over time through granular, no-code workflows. DoControl uncovers all SaaS users, 3rd party collaborators, assets/metadata, OAuth apps, groups, and activity events. As a result, DoControl helps reduce risk, prevent data breaches, and mitigate insider risk without slowing down business enablement. To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io , read the DoControl blogs , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

