DoControl Brings the Power of SaaS Security Workflows to Atlassian Jira Software

Integration enables preventative data access controls to protect sensitive data

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the no-code Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, today announced it has integrated with Atlassian Jira Software to add a foundational layer of preventative controls that protect business-critical data and files within Jira. The integration further secures all shared data and files accessed by every identity, including internal employees, third-party collaborators, and OAuth applications. DoControl's granular data access controls prevent data overexposure and exfiltration, automatically remediating the risk of insider threats and allowing business enablement to be achieved securely.

Through the integration with Jira, DoControl users can:

Gain visibility and control through near real-time monitoring of every user activity, detecting and responding to immediate threats to protect sensitive data like Personal Identifiable Information (PII).

through near real-time monitoring of every user activity, detecting and responding to immediate threats to protect sensitive data like Personal Identifiable Information (PII). Establish secure workflows for specific Jira users, groups, and departments that present higher levels of risk for the organization.

for specific Jira users, groups, and departments that present higher levels of risk for the organization. Initiate automated notifications whenever an issue is detected, enabling organizations to take a risk-based approach to securing files within Jira with pre-set policies that distribute specific notifications based on risk profiles.

whenever an issue is detected, enabling organizations to take a risk-based approach to securing files within Jira with pre-set policies that distribute specific notifications based on risk profiles. Centrally enforce consistent data access controls throughout Jira and all other critical SaaS applications through a single pane of glass.

Recent research found that nearly half (48%) of enterprise tech leaders find too much time is spent manually provisioning and managing apps. Fortunately, DoControl's Security Workflows save companies a significant number of hours previously spent on manual remediation. DoControl's 2023 SaaS Security Threat Report found its users at large companies had an average of 13,285 workflow executions, with the DoControl platform saving users an estimated 1,104 hours through automated workflow executions.

"Through our integration with Jira, our customers can maintain business continuity and mitigate the risk of data breaches, overexposure, and exfiltration in yet another critical enterprise tool," said Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-Founder of DoControl. "Despite the accelerating pace of SaaS application adoption and the explosion of assets residing in those applications, security teams can regain confidence in their SaaS security posture by extending least privilege to the SaaS data layer and securing assets through the prioritization of identities, groups and departments that present higher levels of risk."

To learn more about DoControl, visit the website or request a demo .

About DoControl

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, DoControl is an automated data access controls platform for SaaS applications, improving security and operational efficiency with ease for enterprises. DoControl is backed by investors Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike's early-stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company's leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit www.docontrol.io . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

For Media Inquiries:

Sena McGrand for DoControl

Lumina Communications

(917) 941-4975

[email protected]

SOURCE DoControl