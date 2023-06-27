DoControl Extends its Technology Alliance Program With 12 Business-Critical SaaS Applications

News provided by

DoControl

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

DoControl provides dozens of certified partnerships with enterprise software, security and infrastructure solutions to strengthen SaaS security 

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl, the leader in the SaaS Security Platform (SSP) market, continues to distinguish itself through the success of its Technology Alliance Program. The program is designed to provide the highest standard of data security, stay up to date on the latest SaaS API improvements and beta programs, as well as enhance the value of existing technology and security investments. 

The Technology Alliance Program has enabled DoControl to set the standard for innovation and collaboration through strategic partnerships with leading technology providers like Microsoft, AWS, Okta, Jira, Google Workspace, Slack, Zoom, Box, Datadog, CrowdStrike, Github, and Dropbox. Integrations with DoControl's innovative platform provide its customers with a seamless and automated data security experience across the services they rely on daily.

In the Omdia On the Radar Report for SaaS Data Security, Principal Analyst Rik Turner said,

"DoControl is doing all the right things in terms of partnering with leading SaaS providers to enable tighter integrations with their technology. The number of SaaS applications with which DoControl integrates is growing almost weekly. The SaaS market is booming, with new corporate customers signing up and new applications coming to market. This vendor's approach of building a full inventory then updating it with continuous monitoring, plus alerting on anomalies and providing no-code workflows for remediation, positions it to conquer a significant share of this emerging segment."

There is a strong need for tooling consolidation and 'platformization' within the decentralized SaaS security market. Businesses today are dealing with declining or stagnant budgets as well as poor attrition rates and a general lack of security professionals. Addressing this fragmented environment through a platform approach is the optimal way forward, providing quick time-to-value while also enhancing the value of existing investments (via technology partnerships). This method effectively navigates SaaS risk, provides a strong return on investment (ROI), and addresses multiple threat models and use cases from a single provider. Industry experts have taken notice of this approach, with Gartner featuring DoControl in more than six reports over the last 24 months.

"We are immensely proud of the company's remarkable growth and the invaluable partnerships we have forged. Together, we have leveraged novel innovation to transform challenges into opportunities," said Guy Rosenthal, VP of Product Management, DoControl. "Our collective efforts have propelled us to new heights, and I am grateful for the dedication and collaboration that has fueled our success, as well as the success of our customers and partners."

To learn more about DoControl, visit the website or request a demo.

About DoControl
DoControl is an agentless, event-driven SaaS Security Platform (SSP) that secures business-critical SaaS applications and data. DoControl helps organizations expose their SaaS risk, remediate it quickly, and automatically remediate over time through granular, no-code workflows. DoControl's SSP uncovers all SaaS users, third-party collaborators, assets and metadata, OAuth applications, groups, and activity events. DoControl helps reduce risk, prevent data breaches, and mitigate insider risk without slowing down business enablement. To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io, read the DoControl blogs, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For Media Inquiries:
Sena McGrand for DoControl
Lumina Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE DoControl

Also from this source

DoControl Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

DoControl's SaaS Security Platform Receives Patent

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.