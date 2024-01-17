DoControl Launches DLP Integration for Slack Enterprise Grid

The integration enables Slack Enterprise Grid customers to discover, monitor, and remediate data exfiltration across all Slack workspaces and message types

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , a leading provider of SaaS Security solutions, is proud to announce the extension of its Data Loss Prevention (DLP) integration to Slack Enterprise Grid, securing all Slack user communication, including web, mobile and desktop applications. The complete solution is readily accessible on the Slack App Directory, offering a comprehensive and tailored SaaS security solution designed to support large organizations.

Slack Enterprise Grid is Slack's tailored solution for large or complex organizations. DoControl for Slack Enterprise Grid brings its patented SaaS data security capabilities to Slack's private messages, group messages, public and private channels, as well as Slack Connect channels. Additionally, DoControl will conduct comprehensive automated audits of user logins and logouts, anomaly detection (such as instances of excessive downloads or file shares), and other pertinent activities.This advancement ensures a holistic monitoring experience across various communication avenues, enabling a thorough and proactive management of workspace security and operational integrity.

"The joint solution ensures the protection and security of all shared data and files accessed by both internal employees and third-party collaborators," said Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-founder at DoControl. "By integrating our solution with Slack's Enterprise Grid, we are poised to unlock new levels of efficiency and teamwork for every user across our entire spectrum of operations."

Unlike traditional DLP solutions that generate numerous false positives, DoControl minimizes these instances by employing NLP and collecting security and business context from various sources. This includes data from Employee Data Platforms (EDP), Identity Providers (IDP), Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), business end-user interactions, and the SaaS application itself. This contextual understanding helps differentiate actual risks from standard business practices.

DoControl delivers a comprehensive SaaS security solution, covering threat detection, remediation, and end-user engagement. Real-time alerts notify security teams of data sharing violations, while customizable automated workflows enable consistent enforcement on Slack. Examples include preventing encryption key-sharing and auto-deleting files in external channels. DoControl's Slackbot engages end-users, streamlining approvals and fostering a security mindset. This collaborative solution safeguards data, preventing overexposure and exfiltration, with fine-grain controls that automatically remediate insider threats, ensuring secure business operations.

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security solution offering comprehensive visibility, threat detection, and remediation for SaaS data exposure, insider threats, and over-permissioned third-party OAuth applications, across major SaaS ecosystems. DoControl integrates business and security context for swift response to threats and effective insider risk management. To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io , read the DoControl blogs , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

