DoControl Named a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl, the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions. According to Gartner, "this Market Guide assists in understanding and implementing a comprehensive insider risk management program."

In the market guide, Gartner describes how "the increase in a hybrid or remote workforce, compounded with additional vendor integration, has prioritized insider risk management as a focus area for security and risk management leaders." DoControl is offering a no-code, SaaS platform to address vulnerabilities that can be mitigated by insider risk management, including the tools and capabilities to measure, detect and contain undesirable behavior of trusted accounts within the organization.

"While many organizations believe that the greatest risk to their data comes from external threats, the impact of a decentralized workforce, SaaS sprawl and the Great Resignation have greatly increased the risk of unsanctioned data sharing and theft from those inside the company," said Adam Gavish, co-founder and CEO, DoControl. "The need for Insider Risk Management (IRM) solutions is only growing, and we believe that our inclusion as a representative vendor speaks to how we are working with customers every day to provide the controls and policies they need to stay productive while also keeping their data secure."

IRM solutions require a different approach from traditional attack detection and response because the insiders responsible are "in a position of trust." Gartner survey data shows that more than half of insider incidents are "nonmalicious, implying that traditional threat hunting and eradication methods are inappropriate." "[The] majority of insider risks are attributed to errors and carelessness; however, data theft and malicious activities are still observed."

In the report, Gartner says that "mandatory capabilities of enterprise IRM platforms are:

Orchestration with other cybersecurity tooling (including SOAR)

Monitoring of employee activity and assimilating into a behavior-based risk model

Dashboarding and alerting of high-risk activity

Orchestration and initiation of intervention workflows."

DoControl, which recently announced a $30 million Series B funding round, mitigates the risk of costly data breaches created by unmanageable data across popular SaaS applications. Accelerated SaaS adoption, the growing complexity of SaaS ecosystems, and the lack of granular, automated access control leave organizations exposed to unauthorized and undetected data exfiltration. DoControl harnesses user interactions and API access across SaaS applications and feeds it all into powerful no-code workflows that automatically identify, flag, and remediate threats stemming from SaaS data policy violations. Its mission-critical SaaS data access control solution effectively eliminates the enterprise threats created by departing employees, third-party vendors, cross-team collaboration, and more.

