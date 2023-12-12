DoControl Named a Sample Provider for Threat Detection for Collaboration Suites in the 2023 Gartner® Report for Emerging Tech: Mitigate Advanced Persistent Threats in SaaS and Cloud

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leading SaaS Security Platform (SSP), today announced that it has been named a Sample Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Report for Emerging Tech: Mitigate Advanced Persistent Threats in SaaS and Cloud.

In this report, Gartner aims to "guide SaaS product leaders in collaboration with CISOs to improve defenses of their SaaS and cloud-based offerings." According to the report, in order to enhance collaboration security, SaaS product and security leaders should "leverage SaaS security posture management (SSPM) and third-party integrated enhancements of anti-phishing, business email compromise (BEC) protection and security threat detection for collaboration suites."

DoControl provides an agentless SaaS Data Access Control solution for complete visibility and control over data exposure and security threats in all business-critical SaaS environments and collaboration suites, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google Drive and Salesforce. Using advanced, machine learning-based threat detection, DoControl identifies inappropriate end-user behavior, such as external sharing of sensitive data, and sends notifications to security teams via email or Slack.

According to Gartner, in order to enhance their insider and identity threat monitoring, organizations should "implement user behavioral monitoring controls for both employees and for end users of your SaaS offerings," and "prefer solutions that decentralize and broaden anomaly triage by doing multisensor threat detection and triage on multiple data points."

DoControl enriches SaaS events with security and business context from EDP, IDP, and HRIS, generating accurate, context-based alerts. DoControl also collects business context on each end-user, providing insight into what presents actual risk versus what is standard business practice (i.e. the legal department often shares sensitive files containing PII with trusted 3rd parties compared to a developer).

Gartner also states that organizations should "improve security operations and threat prevention through proactive defense and response," recommending product and security leaders to:

Prefer solutions and features in your SaaS offerings that auto engage a user if their behavior changes.

Proactively notify and ask users for justification of suspicious detected user account behavior. This will aid in triaging strange or anomalous unconfirmed incidents of detected behavior to reduce demand and latency in the SOC. It will also educate users and serve to reduce behavioral noncompliance over time.

DoControl's Slack and Teams Bots proactively engage with end users on behalf of security and IT teams to identify and mitigate outdated or irrelevant sharing activities. DoControl allows for streamlined sharing approvals through an intuitive conversational UI, inherently improving the "security-mindedness" of business users. This engagement provides security teams with the business context needed to make a decision regarding a potential threat, often delegating responsibility to the business users themselves when appropriate. Engaging and empowering users reduces the organization's exposure over time, educating the business toward a security mindset.

