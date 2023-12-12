DoControl Named a Sample Provider for Threat Detection for Collaboration Suites in the 2023 Gartner® Report for Emerging Tech: Mitigate Advanced Persistent Threats in SaaS and Cloud

News provided by

DoControl

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl, the leading SaaS Security Platform (SSP), today announced that it has been named a Sample Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Report for Emerging Tech: Mitigate Advanced Persistent Threats in SaaS and Cloud.

In this report, Gartner aims to "guide SaaS product leaders in collaboration with CISOs to improve defenses of their SaaS and cloud-based offerings." According to the report, in order to enhance collaboration security, SaaS product and security leaders should "leverage SaaS security posture management (SSPM) and third-party integrated enhancements of anti-phishing, business email compromise (BEC) protection and security threat detection for collaboration suites."

DoControl provides an agentless SaaS Data Access Control solution for complete visibility and control over data exposure and security threats in all business-critical SaaS environments and collaboration suites, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google Drive and Salesforce. Using advanced, machine learning-based threat detection, DoControl identifies inappropriate end-user behavior, such as external sharing of sensitive data, and sends notifications to security teams via email or Slack.

According to Gartner, in order to enhance their insider and identity threat monitoring, organizations should "implement user behavioral monitoring controls for both employees and for end users of your SaaS offerings," and "prefer solutions that decentralize and broaden anomaly triage by doing multisensor threat detection and triage on multiple data points."

DoControl enriches SaaS events with security and business context from EDP, IDP, and HRIS, generating accurate, context-based alerts. DoControl also collects business context on each end-user, providing insight into what presents actual risk versus what is standard business practice (i.e. the legal department often shares sensitive files containing PII with trusted 3rd parties compared to a developer).

Gartner also states that organizations should "improve security operations and threat prevention through proactive defense and response," recommending product and security leaders to:

  • Prefer solutions and features in your SaaS offerings that auto engage a user if their behavior changes.
  • Proactively notify and ask users for justification of suspicious detected user account behavior. This will aid in triaging strange or anomalous unconfirmed incidents of detected behavior to reduce demand and latency in the SOC. It will also educate users and serve to reduce behavioral noncompliance over time.

DoControl's Slack and Teams Bots proactively engage with end users on behalf of security and IT teams to identify and mitigate outdated or irrelevant sharing activities. DoControl allows for streamlined sharing approvals through an intuitive conversational UI, inherently improving the "security-mindedness" of business users. This engagement provides security teams with the business context needed to make a decision regarding a potential threat, often delegating responsibility to the business users themselves when appropriate. Engaging and empowering users reduces the organization's exposure over time, educating the business toward a security mindset.  

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Mitigate Advanced Persistent Threats in SaaS and Cloud, By Lawrence Pingree, Neil MacDonald, Dan Ayoub, Eric Grenier, Deepak Mishra, Robertson Pimentel, Stephanie Bauman, 29 November 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DoControl
DoControl is an agentless, event-driven SaaS Security Platform (SSP) that secures business-critical SaaS applications and data. DoControl helps organizations expose their SaaS risk, remediate it quickly, and automatically remediate over time through granular, no-code workflows. DoControl's SSP uncovers all SaaS users, third-party collaborators, assets and metadata, OAuth applications, groups, and activity events. DoControl helps reduce risk, prevent data breaches, and mitigate insider risk without slowing down business enablement. To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io, read the DoControl blogs, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Sena McGrand
[email protected]

SOURCE DoControl

Also from this source

DoControl Identified as Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions

DoControl Identified as Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions

DoControl, the leading SaaS Security Platform (SSP), today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner...
DoControl Enhances Microsoft Integration With Swift Account Scanning and Onboarding Across Millions Of Files In Just Hours

DoControl Enhances Microsoft Integration With Swift Account Scanning and Onboarding Across Millions Of Files In Just Hours

DoControl, the leading SaaS Security Platform (SSP), today announced new capabilities to its data security protection offering for Microsoft 365. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.