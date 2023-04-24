DoControl Named Most Innovative Company by Cyber Defense Magazines 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at RSA Conference, DoControl , the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, announced that it has been named "Most Innovative" in the SaaS/Cloud Security category by Cyber Defense Magazine's 2023 Global InfoSec Awards . The CDM's Global InfoSec Awards honor information security innovators who provide unique and compelling products and services

The challenge that arises from increased SaaS utilization (file-sharing, file storage, messaging, etc.) is that critical corporate data leaves the security perimeter and relies upon the security measures of each SaaS application independently. Since employees use these applications to drive business enablement with vendors, partners, and customers, CISOs and IT teams are now tasked with controlling and managing data control policies across disparate platforms, which poses a significant burden and increases the risk of a data breach.

Breaches of these applications and data can result in brand damage, regulatory fines, potential loss of revenue, and other negative financial outcomes. DoControl provides security, and IT teams with SaaS asset management, continuous monitoring, and automated security workflows in order to prevent data breaches across the most popular business-critical SaaS applications in use today.

"We are delighted and honored to receive this award from Cyber Defense Magazine in recognition of the value we provide companies in protecting their precious assets from malicious actors," said Adam Gavish , CEO and Co-Founder of DoControl. "Since day one, we have been hyper-focused on delivering foundational SaaS controls to secure modern environments. This is a great recognition of the work that the DoControl team has contributed to help organizations prevent data breaches within their SaaS applications.

DoControl's recent SaaS Security Threat Landscape Report found that the average employee from companies of all sizes has shared, inadvertently or not, 2,246 company assets outside their organizations. Much of this is confidential or proprietary data. DoControl's innovative push/pull API architecture, coupled with an event-driven model provides visibility into exactly who has access to data, and where it has gone. It enables automated security remediation to prevent data overexposure and exfiltration.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that will make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. DoControl is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2023 RSA Conference beginning on April 24. The complete list of winners can be found at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

To learn more about DoControl, visit the website or request a demo . DoControl will also be onsite at the upcoming RSA Conference in San Francisco from April 24–27, please schedule a time to chat with us, or visit our booth #4139 in Moscone South.

About DoControl

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, DoControl is an automated data access controls platform for SaaS applications, improving security and operational efficiency with ease for enterprises. DoControl is backed by investors Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike's early-stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company's leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit www.docontrol.io . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

For Media Inquiries:

Sena McGrand for DoControl

Lumina Communications

(917) 941-4975

[email protected]

SOURCE DoControl