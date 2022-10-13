DoControl Receives 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, today announces it's being Certified™ by Great Place to Work® . This is DoControl's first time being named to this prestigious list. The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DoControl.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. In the Great Place to Work Survey, 100% of employees at DoControl said it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"We are always working to implement new efforts and initiatives at DoControl to champion our people-first culture and support the ever-changing needs of our teammates,'' said Lisa Yackiminie, Head of People at DoControl. "We are committed to helping our team advance in their professional and personal aspirations and are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™. We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees and we celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that DoControl is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

This year, DoControl has prioritized several programs and initiatives to support employees across various elements of health and wellbeing, including continued support for parents and remote workers. DoControl also raised the bar on creative initiatives to enhance company culture and social connection and substantial investment in team-building opportunities and reward and recognition programs.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

