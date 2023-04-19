DoControl SaaS Security Platform Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

Partnership with GuidePoint Security provides access to the DoControl SaaS Security Platform to help customers secure business-critical SaaS applications

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the no-code Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, is proud to announce its partnership with GuidePoint Security, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, which aims to provide a comprehensive cloud security solution to protect customers' data and applications in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

DoControl's innovative SaaS security platform allows businesses to monitor and control their cloud data with unparalleled accuracy and granularity. The platform is designed to meet each customer's unique requirements, providing customized, comprehensive, and scalable SaaS security solutions. With this partnership, GuidePoint Security customers will be able to manage their SaaS security risks more efficiently and effectively through better visibility into and control over their data.

Citing DoControl's recently released study, " The SaaS Security Threat Landscape Report ," John Chester, DoControl's VP of Sales, notes, "The average employee from companies of all sizes have shared, inadvertently or not, 2,246 company assets outside their organizations. Much of this is confidential or proprietary data. DoControl provides visibility into exactly who has access to data, and where it has gone."

Justin Iwanasin, Director, New and Emerging Vendors at GuidePoint Security, says, "As organizations are rapidly moving to the cloud, the need to secure business applications for SaaS applications is ever present. It is important that customers are looking at ways to secure the data with a SaaS data security program and implement solutions that can help them understand that risk."

About DoControl

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, DoControl is an automated data access controls platform for SaaS applications, improving security and operational efficiency with ease for enterprises. DoControl is backed by investors Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike's early-stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company's leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit www.docontrol.io . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint's unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com .

