DoControl Secures Enterprise Video Conferencing Data Through Zoom Integration

Enhanced visibility, access, and granular control policies provide a comprehensive solution to secure business-critical data

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, today announced it has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to provide an additional layer of data access security controls to protect sensitive video, audio, and text-based files. The integration with Zoom extends DoControl's security controls to yet another business-critical communications platform, enabling SaaS data generated across business units and applications to be secured and managed from a single platform.

The use of video conferencing tools has experienced a notable increase to support remote, and hybrid working models, and a Global Marketing Insights report shows that the U.S. video conferencing market is forecast to register a growth rate above 19% through 2027. Users can inadvertently elevate risk when leveraging these tools, as the verbally communicated content generated within these recordings has a higher propensity to contain sensitive data relative to text-based content. It's crucial to implement appropriate security measures to help prevent attackers from accessing intellectual property, sensitive company data, and trade secrets associated with video conferencing activities.

"The DoControl No-Code SaaS Security Workflows Engine supports organizations in mitigating ongoing risks of verbally-communicated and text-based sensitive information shared across SaaS applications with the customization level required to effectively balance security with business enablement," said Adam Gavish, CEO, and Co-Founder of DoControl. "The end-to-end visibility, secure access, and granular control policies we are bringing to Zoom users is another step forward in strengthening the capabilities of the DoControl platform across the SaaS application ecosystem."

Key features of the integration include:

End-to-End Visibility: With granular visibility into specific user details, such as name, department, email, etc., security teams can better understand who is accessing the application and for what purpose so they can perform event correlation to organize related activities and identify potential risks to the business.

With granular visibility into specific user details, such as name, department, email, etc., security teams can better understand who is accessing the application and for what purpose so they can perform event correlation to organize related activities and identify potential risks to the business. Securing Access to Video and Text-based Recordings: With insights into cloud recordings and their associated settings, such as sharing status, passcode protection, meeting participants, downloadability, generated files, and the recording event, the sensitive content within cloud recordings can be automatically identified and remediated through self-service tooling or via automated policy enforcement.

With insights into cloud recordings and their associated settings, such as sharing status, passcode protection, meeting participants, downloadability, generated files, and the recording event, the sensitive content within cloud recordings can be automatically identified and remediated through self-service tooling or via automated policy enforcement. Granular Data Access Control Policies: The DoControl platform enables security teams to create granular Security Workflows that automatically notify the appropriate teams of policy violations and anomalies. Security Workflows can be leveraged as a preventative control to help protect sensitive data and files within Zoom from being exposed to the wrong users. DoControl also enables security teams to enforce strong password protection across specific identities with higher risk levels.

"Zoom's communication platform has been at the forefront, enabling the Hybrid workforce to be able to work from anywhere," said Mitch Ricks, ISV Integrator Team Manager at Zoom. "Our security solution partners provide increased protection from today's advanced threat models and our customers' needs."

DoControl's granular security controls will further enable users to confidently conduct business-critical communications in a secure and streamlined fashion with their data access control tools."

