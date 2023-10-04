DoControl Strengthens CrowdStrike Partnership with Availability for Purchase on the CrowdStrike Marketplace

New CrowdStrike Marketplace offering will provide SaaS data security through DoControl's agentless, event-driven SaaS Security Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leading SaaS Security Platform (SSP), announced that it has expanded its partnership with CrowdStrike by making its SSP available in the CrowdStrike Marketplace , a one-stop destination and world-class ecosystem of third party security products. With this extended partnership, CrowdStrike Falcon customers can discover, try, buy and integrate DoControl's SSP.

DoControl ingests rich endpoint telemetry from the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform's single, lightweight agent to automatically cross-reference CrowdStrike detections with the same files stored in corporate SaaS applications that employees use daily. In the event of a matched compromised file, an automated DoControl workflow is triggered to remediate in a variety of ways. Users can also configure a push alert/webhook or automate the deletion of the file.

"The CrowdStrike Marketplace streamlines our ability to connect with customers in their existing environment and allows for easy procurement of new applications that are directly available for purchase," said CRO and Co-Founder, Omri Weinberg. "By enabling easy access to DoControl that integrates with Falcon, the Marketplace is enhancing the power of an integrated security architecture."

DoControl's SSP solution provides organizations the ability to expose the significant risk associated with SaaS utilization at scale, and automatically remediates it over time through granular, contextual, and drag-and-drop workflows. DoControl uncovers all SaaS users, third-party collaborators, assets, OAuth applications, groups, and activity events, and enables large and mid-size enterprises organizations the ability to mitigate insider risk, 3rd party exposures, and programmatic data exfiltration. The platform is designed to meet each customer's unique requirements, combining activity events, user and data inventory, and more business context into granular drag-and-drop workflows.

This integration extends the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform's endpoint protection capabilities into SaaS data and application protection with simple, remediation-first, automated security workflows. CrowdStrike customers can establish secure collaboration with customers, vendors, and partners to prevent the exposure of business-critical SaaS data.

With acceptance into the CrowdStrike Marketplace, DoControl is well-positioned to scale its business to the next level and continue to empower organizations to securely and efficiently manage and protect their SaaS data. To learn more about DoControl's partnership with CrowdStrike, including the requirements and benefits of the CrowdStrike Marketplace , please visit our websites or contact us directly.

About DoControl

DoControl is an agentless, event-driven SaaS Security Platform (SSP) that secures business-critical SaaS applications and data. DoControl helps organizations expose their SaaS risk, remediate it quickly, and automatically remediate over time through granular, no-code workflows. DoControl's SSP uncovers all SaaS users, third-party collaborators, assets and metadata, OAuth applications, groups, and activity events. DoControl helps reduce risk, prevent data breaches, and mitigate insider risk without slowing down business enablement. To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io , read the DoControl blogs , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

