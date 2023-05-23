DoControl's SaaS Security Platform Receives Patent

News provided by

DoControl

23 May, 2023, 10:24 ET

DoControl Secures Patent for Verifying and Enforcing Cybersecurity Control Policies across SaaS Platforms

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl, the automated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security company, today announced the issuance of US Patent No. 11,606,395. The patent, titled "Systems and Methods for Verifying and Enforcing Cybersecurity Control Policies across SaaS Platforms," provides DoControl's low-code/no-code SaaS Security Platform a 'one hand to shake' security solution across all of the different Tier0 apps and platforms. The approach enables DoControl to simplify SaaS security operations, eradicate miscommunications between security and IT teams and reduce the amount of missed threats within SaaS apps through the unification of security controls across SaaS platforms.

"DoControl's capabilities provide a much-needed resource for IT and security teams looking to regain control over their SaaS estates. The ability to implement the novel technology of DoControl's SaaS Security Platform is instrumental to reducing everyday risks faced by enterprises," said Adam Gavish, CEO, and Co-founder, DoControl. "This patent is a testament to the constant innovation occurring at DoControl and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we continue making a meaningful impact on enterprise security."

The significant growth of SaaS application usage, the demand to streamline SaaS security, and the economic pressures to consolidate vendors have contributed to a market need for a single service platform that can provide centralized security across diverse applications. The granted patent further reinforces the company's centralized approach to securing business-critical SaaS applications and platforms through a single channel.

To learn more about DoControl, visit the website or request a demo.

About DoControl
Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, DoControl is an automated data access controls platform for SaaS applications, improving security and operational efficiency with ease for enterprises. DoControl is backed by investors Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike's early-stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company's leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit www.docontrol.io. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For Media Inquiries:
Sena McGrand for DoControl
Lumina Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE DoControl

Also from this source

DoControl Brings the Power of SaaS Security Workflows to Atlassian Jira Software

DoControl Named Most Innovative Company by Cyber Defense Magazines 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.