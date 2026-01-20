Doctivity Health, Inspired by Proven Physician-Centric Leadership, Helps Health Systems Nationwide Reduce Outmigration and Generate Revenue

Platform translates physician-focused growth strategies into scalable technology delivering measurable ROI

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctivity Health, the premier Physician Relationship Management (PRM) platform that transforms healthcare data into organizational growth, was born from a set of physician-centric leadership principles that emerged during one of the most transformative eras in modern healthcare.

During the early 2000s, under the leadership of Dr. Glenn Steele, a nationally respected healthcare executive known for aligning clinical excellence with operational performance, Cathryn Connolley began developing data-driven approaches to strengthen physician networks, improve access, and retain patient care. Those early concepts focused on visibility, accountability, and measurable outcomes would later become the foundation for Doctivity Health.

"Doctivity wasn't created in a vacuum," said Cathryn Connolley, MHSA, CEO and Founder of Doctivity Health. "It was inspired by leadership philosophies that emphasized empowering physicians with data, removing barriers to access, and tying strategy directly to outcomes. Our platform brings those ideas forward in a way that's scalable, modern, and actionable for today's health systems."

Doctivity Health provides organizations with a unified, real-time view of referral patterns, access constraints, and patient movement across markets. By combining its PRM with national claims data and a health system's own EMR data, the platform enables growth, strategy, and physician relations teams to identify high-value opportunities, prioritize outreach, and measure impact within a single, shared workspace.

Glenn D. Steele Jr., M.D., Ph.D., former CEO of Geisinger Health System and physician leader, said:

"The most successful health systems understand that physician alignment and access are strategic assets. The ideas that influenced Doctivity were grounded in creating transparency, accountability, and shared purpose across clinical and operational teams. Doctivity has taken those principles and turned them into a powerful technology platform that can benefit organizations anywhere."

Today, Doctivity Health is helping health systems across the country address referral leakage, improve physician engagement, and protect revenue through actionable insights and measurable performance improvement, generating more than $90M in measurable ROI for customers in 2025 alone.

"Our goal is to give health systems visibility they can actually use," Connolley added. "When leaders and physicians share a clear understanding of where patients are going and why they can act faster, improve access, and keep care where it belongs."

Doctivity Health is an AI-powered, cloud-based platform that unifies national claims and EMR data to deliver a single, real-time view of provider relationships, patient flow, and referral patterns. Its built-in Physician Relationship Management (PRM) platform enables teams to track network performance, identify growth opportunities, and coordinate outreach in one streamlined, mobile-friendly workspace.

